image
Today's Top Stories
1
Tales of a Hollywood Con Queen
image
2
The Best Street Style From Milan Fashion Week
image
3
Read an Excerpt From the Uber Whistleblower's Book
image
4
Inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Home
image
5
I Get So Many Compliments on This Velvet Coat

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Earn £85K Per Instagram Post After the Royal Exit, Expert Says

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Canada House
Chris JacksonGetty Images
    • According to influencer marketing experts, the couple's @SussexRoyal Instagram account could bring in upwards of £85,000 for a single sponsored post.
      • The Sussexes' Instagram account has greater earning potential than the Cambridges', apparently.

        Remember Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's post-royal exit goal of achieving "financially independence"? Welp, that's not going to be hard to accomplish. At all.

        Among their other myriad of income opportunities, Harry and Meghan are going to be able to monetize their Instagram account in a big way.

        According to influencer marketing platform Inzpire.me, the couple's @SussexRoyal account, which has 11.2million followers, has the potential to earn as much as £85,271.19 for a single sponsored post. The estimate is based on analysis of the profile's following and its recent, explosive. growth.

        Inzpire COO Marie Mostad says the @SussexRoyal account has seen rapid growth since news broke that Harry and Meghan planned to step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family, according to The Sun. The reason? People are excited to watch Harry and Meghan's transition from working royals to wherever their next step takes them.

        To put in perspective just how valuable the public's fascination with that transition is, Inzpire estimates that a sponsored post on Prince William and Kate Middleton's @KensingtonRoyal account would bring in far less—just £40,744.97 per post.

        Of course, once Harry and Meghan officially begin their post-royal lives this spring, the account will no longer be called "@SussexRoyal." The couple announced this week that they will no longer use the word "royal" in their personal branding after the exit, a move the Queen reportedly pushed for.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex
        Why Losing "Royal" Won't Hurt the Sussex Brand
        "The Lion King" European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
        All of Harry & Meghan's Final Engagements
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 3 Meghan Markle Has "Private" Visits Planned
        World Vision Event Meghan's BFF Registers Sussex Global Charity Site
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image The Queen Is Hiring a Royal Helicopter Pilot
        "The Lion King" European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals All of Harry & Meghan's Final Engagements
        The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex Why Losing "Royal" Won't Hurt the Sussex Brand
        Royal Ascot 2018 - Day 1 Harry & Meghan on "Saddening" Royal Exit
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit New Zealand - Day 4 Harry & Meghan Give Update on Post-Exit Security
        Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF Harry & Meghan Don't Love the Queen's New Decision
        Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Attend UK Team Trials For The Invictus Games Sydney 2018 Megan and Harry Won't Use "Sussex Royal"
        BRITAIN-ROYALS Harry & Meghan Are Looking at a Mansion in Malibu