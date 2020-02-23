People have been wondering how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will earn money following their royal exit and now experts say Instagram could be one of the couple's biggest revenue streams.

According to influencer marketing experts, the couple's @SussexRoyal Instagram account could bring in upwards of £85,000 for a single sponsored post.

The Sussexes' Instagram account has greater earning potential than the Cambridges', apparently.

Remember Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's post-royal exit goal of achieving "financially independence"? Welp, that's not going to be hard to accomplish. At all.

Among their other myriad of income opportunities, Harry and Meghan are going to be able to monetize their Instagram account in a big way.

According to influencer marketing platform Inzpire.me, the couple's @SussexRoyal account, which has 11.2million followers, has the potential to earn as much as £85,271.19 for a single sponsored post. The estimate is based on analysis of the profile's following and its recent, explosive. growth.

Inzpire COO Marie Mostad says the @SussexRoyal account has seen rapid growth since news broke that Harry and Meghan planned to step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family, according to The Sun. The reason? People are excited to watch Harry and Meghan's transition from working royals to wherever their next step takes them.

To put in perspective just how valuable the public's fascination with that transition is, Inzpire estimates that a sponsored post on Prince William and Kate Middleton's @KensingtonRoyal account would bring in far less—just £40,744.97 per post.

Of course, once Harry and Meghan officially begin their post-royal lives this spring, the account will no longer be called "@SussexRoyal." The couple announced this week that they will no longer use the word "royal" in their personal branding after the exit, a move the Queen reportedly pushed for.

