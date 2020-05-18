If there's anything that ESPN docuseries The Last Dance taught us, it's that Dennis Rodman always brings the best, most interesting drama. His appearance in the series, ostensibly about Michael Jordan and the 1997-8 Chicago Bulls, makes for utterly scene-stealing content—a whirlwind trip to Vegas, a reinvention complete with intense physical changes, a record-breaking career even with everything going on in his personal life—just to name a tiny portion of the fascinating stories about him. Although it's not explicitly covered in the series, Rodman's presence has reminded fans about one of his most iconic moments, ever: That one time in 1996 the 6'7" player dressed in a custom-made wedding dress, said he was bisexual, and claimed he'd be marrying himself.

In his memoir, Rodman explained that he began cross-dressing at an early age as a young person growing up primarily among woman. "I don’t remember the first time I decided to do it as an adult...It was more of a gradual thing, where it progressed from earrings and fingernails to halter tops and tight leather shorts." He added, "When I cross-dress now, it’s just another way I can show all the sides of Dennis Rodman. I’m giving you the whole package. I’m becoming the all-purpose person."

To promote said memoir, Bad as I Wanna Be, Rodman apparently got the inspiration from Howard Stern—who'd just done something similar when promoting his own book. But Rodman took the idea and wholly made it his own, per CNN: "It was the entire look: from his Kevyn Aucoin runway makeup to the throng of tuxedo-clad women escorting him from a horse-drawn carriage into a Barnes & Noble on Fifth Avenue."

It totally worked—thousands of people showed up to watch, it made international news, and the memoir was on the New York Times bestseller list for over four months. Besides the media frenzy, Rodman's credited for being an early icon, who inspired others with self-expression without pretense or worry about backlash.

Rodman even parodied his iconic moment in promotions for his 30 for 30 biopic:

And spoke about the event, saying that the reaction was unexpected but countering that "That was the beginning of the rockstar Dennis Rodman."

Fans have remarked recently that it's just one of the ways Rodman was ahead of his time.

Dennis Rodman was living in 2020 in 1996. — Menzi. (@anarchadium) April 27, 2020

Which is great to see.

