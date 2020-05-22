2020 has been...an interesting year, and it's safe to say that a lot of people are exhausted from the COVID-19 protocol (especially as the weather gets nicer). But on the plus side, it's engendered one of the best, funniest, most adaptable memes the Internet has ever seen. If you haven't seen it, welcome to the "My plans vs. 2020" experience—the first image, your hopes and dreams for the year ahead, the second image depicting the train wreck that resulted. The most creative are classic culture, film, TV, and celeb moments that perfectly reflect the messiness. I don't know about anyone else, but giggling at these iconic moments is making me feel better.



So many celebrity references!

Oh, Britney:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/lBLmwV7wBJ — Ian Olympio (@ianolympio) May 20, 2020

And an old scandal resurrected for this perfect moment:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/mDz22zcq2J — It’s PAST not PASSED. (@LivinLaVidaYoda) May 20, 2020

And some classic TV and movie moments.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/KoMjdPybnz — ugly & sad 🅹 (@SpookyGothLoser) May 21, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

If you don't get this, watch The Parent Trap immediately:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

My Plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/1nr9HXq5cB — Sam Taggart (@samttaggart) May 19, 2020

Omg my favorite movie ever!!

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/I8JUsxd4MD — The Playlist 🎬 (@ThePlaylist) May 19, 2020

A little bit of Game of Thrones in there too.

If you don't know what this refers to, DO NOT Google it because it's incredibly gory.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

And one more (sorry, I'm a nerd):

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

And even some recent TV/movies.

Spoiler alert for Grey's Anatomy (and also, lol):

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Watch Parasite everybody! Also, spoilers for Parasite.



This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/qLK8wmOqWC — stan of cleves (@alex_abads) May 18, 2020

Christopher Nolan's Tenet is supposedly coming soon! ...in theaters? Shit.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

I guarantee these are going to get even more awesome as people stay indoors.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



SUBSCRIBE HERE

Katherine J Igoe Katherine’s a Boston-based contributing editor at Marie Claire online who covers celebrity, fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle—from “The Bachelor” to Everlane to Meghan Markle.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.