Spoilers for this season of The Bachelorette. I know everyone says it all the time, but this might actually be the most dramatic Bachelorette season ever? In case you missed it, Clare Crawley is one of two bachelorettes this season, since she quit the show a few episodes in to be with one of her bachelors. So now we're all following our second Bachelorette's journey to find love, since Tayshia Adams (from Colton Underwood's season and Bachelor in Paradise) stepped in to take the reins and finish out the season with a smaller group of men. So, with that in mind, we know a few things about her season—and one of her important cast members is Brendan Morais. Morais, 30, is from Milford, MA, and he's an actor and artist who has a pretty interesting background. So what do we know about him, and why is he so important this season?

Brendan is very family-oriented.

Per his ABC bio, Morais lost his dad at a young age, and he really wants to be a father (awww). He lived in L.A. for a bit but back home to Massachusetts to be with family and work for the family roofing business. His passion is coaching his high school basketball team, and he apparently loves hanging out with his nieces and nephews, some of whom have a cute little presence on his Instagram:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

He's apparently SUPER into turtlenecks, per his bio and also verified on Insta:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Oh and his nickname is BMoney—I wonder if that'll catch on when he makes friends with the other guys on the show??

Morais is also a model.

Morais is represented by NEMG and Maggie Agency. He looks pretty prolific, and has modeled for New Balance and Life is Good as well as TV ads (see below). His Instagram is mostly pictures of his work:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

I feel like this pic makes him look like James/Dave Franco?

Oh and here's him in an ad as a groom, JIC we want to envision him engaged to Adams (I can totally see it now!):

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

He's an actor, too.

Before he took his Instagram public after completing Bachelorette filming, Morais listed himself as an "artist" in his bio. According to IMDb, he has three on-screen credits: two shorts (Chances and Ace of Spades) as well as adventure-comedy film Get Rich Free, all dating from 2017. Here's the trailer:

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

According to that film's Facebook page, Morais played a Russian thug in The Equalizer in his first role. He's also apparently done commercials for (among others) Jeep, FAGE Greek yogurt, Joseph A. Bank, and Truly Hard Seltzer, some of which you can see on his Maggie Agency page. Here is his acting reel, which you should absolutely watch immediately.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

He's a frontrunner.

According to spoilers from Reality Steve, Adams' season and ending are "messy"—and apparently Morais makes it to Adams' top four finalists. He's apparently even in the top two, against fellow frontrunner Ivan Hall (who has a cool job building jets for the military, so it feels like Adams might have two really interesting men on her hands). But no one knows her final choice—if she made one at all—though you should keep an eye on Morais, because he'll be an important part of it. We'll keep this post updated as we learn more.

Katherine J Igoe Katherine’s a Boston-based contributing editor at Marie Claire online who covers celebrity, fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle—from “The Bachelor” to Everlane to Meghan Markle.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io