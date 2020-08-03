Spoilers for this season of The Bachelorette ahead. It hasn't even aired yet, but it already might be the most dramatic season ever: Tayshia Adams will replace Clare Crawley as this upcoming season's The Bachelorette, if reports are to be believed. It's the first time that's happened in show history, and the news has sent Bachelor Nation into absolute overdrive. We're all collectively wondering: What happened with Crawley?? According to E!, Crawley quit the show for a contestant named Dale Moss. Although no details have been verified by Crawley, Moss, or ABC, there's some compelling evidence that Crawley and Moss are together now—and may even be engaged.

In the aftermath of the news that Crawley left the show, a source talking to E! explained, "The producers have told her that the season will still lead with Clare and her short-lived journey, and will show Clare falling in love with one of her suitors...Clare will then conclude her journey and announce that Tayshia is the lead."

Moss is a former NFL player.

Moss hails from South Dakota and played football for South Dakota State University as well as a practice squad player for the NFL; His bio says he played with the Green Bay Packers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Chicago Bears. According to Life & Style, he “obviously loves working out, sports, of course, and anything involving health and fitness. He’s very cautious about what he eats and likes to try new healthy things. He also loves dogs.” According to his Instagram, he's a Special Olympics global ambassador and does other philanthropic work, per his website.



Moss is also a model!

Lots more photos at his website, but the man is gorgeous. He's modeled for Hugo Boss, Grey Goose, and John Varvatos, among others. Moss' Instagram is private, but he's already at 120k followers (and I imagine that number will absolutely grow). He calls himself a "entertainment host and media personality" and says that in addition to modeling he's "executive producing and providing creative direction to global brands such as Under Armour, Hugo Boss, Express, United Airlines and media outlets such as Vayner Media & One37pm."

He's already made appearances at film after-parties and NYFW:

Moss was in a long-term relationship with golfer Seema Sadekar.

Before coming on the show, Moss dated golfer Seema Sadekar. “When I met him, they had just broken up," explained an insider. "My impression was he always wanted to get back with her. When it comes to girls, she’s the one he would talk about the most.” The relationship was apparently "serious" but the two had broken up by the time Moss was tapped to be on the show.

Early spoilers pointed towards Moss being important.

Over the weekend, two theories were posited: First, that Crawley was being "difficult" (eyeroll), or that she was already in love with Moss and wanted to stop being The Bachelorette in order to pursue him.

Fans, and show spoilers, argued that Crawley and Moss must have had contact before the show started—their connection couldn't be that fast, right? They must have slid into each others' DMs? After all, Crawley's season was delayed indefinitely for the pandemic and only restarted filming in July.

If the rumors are true, Crawley was only Bachelorette for two weeks before she (allegedly) told producers she didn't want to be on the show anymore. That may be the shortest courtship in show history, which is saying something—or they may have already gotten to know each other.

Are Crawley and Moss...engaged??



According to Life & Style, yes—but there's no official word yet. Watch this space—we'll update when we know more.



Katherine J Igoe Katherine’s a Boston-based contributing editor at Marie Claire online who covers celebrity, fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle—from “The Bachelor” to Everlane to Meghan Markle.

