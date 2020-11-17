The Undoing" Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

With the series finale of HBO's latest psychological thriller, The Undoing, fast approaching, we're already preparing for the major withdrawals that will surely set in after we can no longer dive headfirst into the lives of the Fraser family every Sunday evening. Sure, the limited series is billed as an all-encompassing exploration of a single murder mystery and its effects on everyone involved, but let's be real—what wouldn't you trade for a season two of this Nicole Kidman- and Hugh Grant-filled prestige drama?

Though it may seem premature to start trying to manifest a second season of The Undoing into existence since, after all, we still haven't actually seen how the first season ends, it is a truth universally acknowledged that anything Kidman touches at HBO turns to gold. It's safe to assume, then, that a continuation of Grace and Jonathan Fraser's story would be just as Emmy-worthy as this first set of episodes. While we wait for these dreams to come to fruition, here's everything we know so far about a potential season two of The Undoing.

Has The Undoing been renewed for a second season?

Not yet. For now, the show is sticking to its "limited series" designation and playing coy about whether the Undoing-verse will expand beyond the currently planned six episodes. That said, the installments that have been released so far have already been ultra-successful for HBO, with Deadline reporting increasingly higher ratings for each episode and record-breaking viewership numbers outside the U.S. It wouldn't be completely outside the realm of possibility for the network to further capitalize on this success by renewing The Undoing for a season two.

And while The Undoing is based on a single, sequel-less book, You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz, that hasn't stopped HBO before. Big Little Lies, for example, which shares Kidman and creator, writer, and executive producer David E. Kelley with The Undoing, also covered all of its literary inspiration in a single season, but still kept viewers hooked with an equally intense season two and, in fact, might even be extended into a third season if Kidman gets her way.

What would The Undoing season two be about?

Because the first season of the show already diverges quite a bit from its source material, it's really anyone's guess what a new set of episodes would cover. Looking again at Big Little Lies—which resembles The Undoing not only in its cast and crew but also in its subject matter, with a murder investigation and a complicated marriage at its center—after wrapping up the investigation in the first season, a second season might shift its focus instead to even deeper explorations of each character as they deal with the ramifications of the original crime. Plus, maybe Meryl Streep would pop up here, too!

When would season two of The Undoing premiere?

Based on my super-scientific analysis of the first season's (COVID-delayed) production and release timeline and past HBO renewal announcements, likely in the late winter or early spring of 2023.

HBO announced it had ordered the first season of The Undoing in March 2018, and filming took place across New York state in mid-2019. Though the show was set to premiere in May of this year, it was bumped to late October due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Big Little Lies, which was also expected to be only one season, was renewed in Dec. 2017, eight months after the first season concluded; the second season began production the following March and debuted in June 2019.

If these patterns hold true, we could reasonably expect a renewal announcement for The Undoing in July 2021, with production starting within the next year and the episodes finally hitting HBO sometime in the first few months of 2023. Fortunately, in the meantime, we'll have plenty of other Kidman-led book adaptations to keep us occupied: She's currently working with Kelley yet again on a Hulu version of Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty's Nine Perfect Strangers, due in 2021, and also recently signed on to produce an Amazon adaptation of A Good Marriage by Kimberly McCreight.



Andrea Park Andrea Park is a Chicago-based writer and reporter with a near-encyclopedic knowledge of the extended Kardashian-Jenner kingdom, early 2000s rom-coms and celebrity book club selections.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io