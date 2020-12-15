Billie Eilish fans, rejoice! We're getting more content from our favorite Grammy-winning artist in the new year. On February 26, 2021, Apple Original Film will release her documentary titled Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, giving us more insight into the 18-year-old singer. (It'll be available in theatres too but with how things went in 2020, anything could happen in 2021.)

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry is directed by award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler and shows the musician's rise from average teenager to a global superstar. According to the film's official synopsis, "The documentary offers a deeply intimate look at this extraordinary teenager’s journey, at just 17 years old, navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home with her family, while writing, recording and releasing her debut album “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?”

The dizzying trailer dropped Tuesday making us even more anxious for February to arrive. In the clip, we see Eilish at her parent's home in Los Angeles—revealing she sleeps in her parent's bed "because I'm scared of monsters in my room"—to her monumental hug with Justin Bieber at Coachella in 2019. (She's a huge fan of him, in case you didn't know.)

Back in January, Eilish said she was “terrified” of the upcoming documentary.

“I’ve seen no part of it,” she said in an interview at her iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO concert. “I’m freaked out. They’ve been filming since like July of 2018 … Who has that much footage of them that they’ve never seen? I’m terrified.”

