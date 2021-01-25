'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

For months now, the Netflix top 10 list has offered a fascinating case study of viewers' constantly evolving attitudes and emotions while quarantining as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on. There was the time a gritty drama about a young chess prodigy unexpectedly jumped to the top of the list, then refused to budge for months; that weird stretch in which all anyone could talk about was a pair of eccentric big game collectors; and, of course, these last few weeks, in which a Regency-era romantic drama has taken the world by (very polite) storm.



The latest glimpse into our collective psyche comes via Fate: The Winx Saga, a fantasy YA drama that has been stuck in Netflix's number one slot since its January 22 debut. In following a group of teenage fairies while receiving monster-fighting and world-defending training at the Alfea school, the show essentially combines all the best parts of the Harry Potter series—teens learning to harness their powers at a magical boarding school—and The Craft—young women discovering the depths of their own strength. Translation: It's addictive and empowering and very fun, and those who have already zoomed through the first six episodes are already clamoring for more. Here's everything we know so far about a second season of Fate: The Winx Saga.

Has Fate been renewed for season 2?

Not yet, but it seems extremely likely. For one thing, there's that whole "debuted at number one" thing, which usually sends Netflix sprinting to start developing more episodes. There's also the fact that Fate is based on Winx Club, an Italian animated series that aired on Nickelodeon in the U.S. with a voice cast that included Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies; the show ran for eight seasons, with more than 200 episodes, so there are plenty of storylines to revisit in future seasons of Fate, plus a built-in fan base still eager to spend as much time in the fairy world as possible.

On top of all of this, the first season of Fate: The Winx Saga was surprisingly short, comprising just six 50-minute episodes, and ended on a major cliffhanger—two factors that would certainly send fans reeling if the show were to end after just one season. At this point, they're all but required to keep making more episodes until the fairies' story has been thoroughly explored.

When would a second season premiere?

Obviously, COVID has seriously derailed the filmmaking industry, so it may take longer than usual for Netflix to release further installments of Fate. That said, an official renewal announcement could come sooner than later, judging by how quickly Netflix moved in ordering a second season of Bridgerton after it took the streaming service by storm.

With all this in mind, let's do some quick calculations: The first season of Fate was announced on March 2018, but filming didn't begin until September 2019, more than a year before the episodes finally premiered. Going off this timeline, even if the series is renewed in mid-February, and development and filming are able to start right away, it will likely still be well over a year before we see those efforts come to fruition in the form of a season two—though Netflix has been known to speed up its timelines when working on subsequent seasons of widely beloved shows. A late summer 2022 release feels like a safe, if overly optimistic, prediction.

What would season 2 be about?

Without giving too much away, the first season of Fate ended just as Bloom, the fire fairy at the core of the series, discovered the extent of her incredible powers in real-time while battling an army of evil creatures. (Classic teen girl stuff.) So, a second season would likely see Bloom learning more about how to control and properly wield those powers, while also delving even deeper into the rest of her fairy friends' own journeys of magical self-discovery, since they'll all need to be at the top of their game to defeat the forces of evil still hard at work at Alfea and throughout the rest of the Otherworld.

Abigail Cowen, who plays Bloom, suggested as much in a recent interview about the first season's finale. "That's just kind of a little teaser into what her powers are going to be. And hopefully for the second season, if we get a second season, I think that's just the beginning of them. I think that's why we waited until the very end to tease and show the audience—like, get ready, this is about to get very intense," Cowen told The Wrap.

She added, "I think that was empowering for [Bloom], and I'm excited to see—again, if we get a second season—where she goes with that and what that does for her and her self-esteem and her overall sense of self."

