Netflix's 'Country Comfort' Season 2: Everything We Know

In the grand tradition of countrified classic films—"Country Strong is secretly the fifth official remake of A Star Is Born" is the hill I have chosen to die on—Netflix's new series Country Comfort is basically a modern-day, Nashville-set take on The Sound of Music. Katharine McPhee stars not as an ex-nun sent to become a wealthy family's governess to learn some semblance of discipline, but as an aspiring country musician who just so happens to stumble upon a family in need of a nanny, but her and Maria's stories line up pretty perfectly after that: They both become surrogate mothers to their respective families' many children, strike up flirtations with their widower employers, and—slight spoiler for the ending of Country Comfort season one—ultimately form lively musical groups with their adopted families.



In a very out-of-character move for Netflix, Country Comfort's 10-episode first season actually didn't end on a particularly wild cliffhanger or twisty, turny season finale. Instead, the show closed out with pretty much every loose end all tied up in a very heartwarming bow—but that won't stop fans from demanding even more episodes of the gentle musical-sitcom. Here's everything we know so far about season two of Country Comfort.

Has Country Comfort been renewed for a second season?

Not yet, but it's early days. Netflix typically waits a few weeks (or even months) to gauge audience reactions to each new series before announcing whether more episodes have officially received the green light. After its first weekend on the streaming platform, Country Comfort was hovering around the ninth slot on the Netflix top 10, which isn't exactly the same level of success experienced by recent hit shows like Bridgerton and The Queen's Gambit, but you never know—it might turn out to be a sleeper hit or, regardless of performance, Netflix might be determined to keep churning out episodes of the star-studded musical series.

When would season two of Country Comfort premiere?

If it does end up receiving the go-ahead, the show's second season could arrive fairly quickly. The first season was ordered in January 2020, then was able to premiere in March 2021, even with an industry-halting pandemic in between. Between that and Hollywood's cautious return to regular production schedules, new episodes of Country Comfort could easily hit the streamer about a year after the first season did, if not sooner.

Katharine McPhee and LeAnn Rimes sing together in Country Comfort. Beth Dubber Netflix

What would season two of Country Comfort be about?

The biggest question at the end of the first season is whether Bailey (McPhee) won the singing competition that she signed up for, dropped out of, then ended up competing in with some last-minute help from her new family in the finale. If they did win, the next season of the show could see Bailey having a crisis over whether she should accept the competition's prize and go on tour to pursue her dreams of musical stardom, or stay home with the kids she's grown to love. Alternatively, if the judges were particularly impressed with Bailey and the kids' performance as a whole, we just might get to see them pack up and go on tour as a family band à la the Von Trapps.

Season two will also likely have to deal with the blooming love triangle between Bailey, her employer Beau (Eddie Cibrian), and his girlfriend Summer (Janet Varney), since Summer definitely seemed to be getting suspicious of Bailey and Beau's bonding over their shared love of Beau's kids—and whatever else their extremely heart-eyes-y shared look at the performance meant.

Beyond that, all we can really hope for from season two of Country Comfort are plenty more musically inspired episode names, lots of LeAnn Rimes cameos (which shouldn't be too hard, since she's literally married to the show's star), and absolutely no further mention of the storm cloud of broken promises and terrible decisions that is Bailey's ex-boyfriend Boone (Eric Balfour).

