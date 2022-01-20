Are Holly and Nathan Together After 'Too Hot to Handle'?

Huge spoilers ahead for Too Hot to Handle season 3. Even before they learned Pleasure Island was, in fact, the Netflix hit Too Hot to Handle, Holly Scarfone and Nathan Soan Mngomezulu were endgame. The couple managed to lose more money during their time in the villa than any other couple in Too Hot to Handle history, and were largely responsible for—spoiler—reducing the prize money to a paltry $0 at one point.

"Holly, she's got a banging, banging, banging body," Nathan said just minutes into episode one. "I'm kind of keen to give it a shot with her." The feeling was mutual: "God, he's attractive," Holly said in her confessional in episode one. "The things I would do with that man." Thus began a steamy flirtation that quickly devolved into rule break after rule break—literally, every kind of rule break in the Too Hot to Handle sexual dictionary, and then some—and got so bad that at one point Nathan was shipped off to a desert island by a furious Lana.

(Image credit: Netflix)

However. In spite of their blatant disregard for Lana's rules, Nathan and Holly emerged from the season as a Too Hot to Handle success story. Nathan learned how to control his more primal instincts by, um, rubbing a doll that represented him against the heart of a doll that represented Holly, and Holly learned to trust Nathan. After his slightly odd stint on the desert island—Nathan's punishment for losing all of that money (and it was a lot of money)—the two became closer than ever, confessing that they were, in fact, falling in love with each other.

Are Holly and Nathan still together now?

If we believe Lana's timeline, the third season of Too Hot to Handle filmed about a year ago. In other words, if Holly and Nathan are still together, they've been able to make it work for a full year, and presumably their relationship is long-distance; Holly is from Colorado, Nathan Cape Town.

Generally, Too Hot to Handle couples wait at least a couple of weeks after the show's release to confirm or deny whether they're still together. What we do know is that Holly and Nathan have both given interviews that noted they fell deeply in love in the villa, and that they're clearly on good terms, if social media is any indication.

Holly told Bustle that she “definitely fell in love” in the villa, and Nathan told Express, "So we have seen each other after the show, we're still in contact." He added: "We've put a pin on things so I'm going to London tomorrow, I think she's coming this year so we'll see what happens...to be continued."

He gave a little more information to Capital FM, saying: "We had a great time on the show, we had a great time off the show, she came to London, we did our thing. We put a pin on things just because of Covid so I can fly to the States to go see her, but we’ll see where we are this year."

They also recently posted a TikTok together:

But Holly's TikTok has been enigmatic of late, with Holly posting: "Friendly reminder it takes 2 minutes to text back" and "Just remember it's ok to take a step back to take two steps forward." Last summer, six months after the show wrapped, she posted TikToks captioned "Me after I get off [FaceTime] with him" and "Staying in drinking wine by myself because I'm serious about u and I want this to work out."