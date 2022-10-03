'Bachelor In Paradise' Spoilers: Your 2022 Guide

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Welcome to the messiest time of year, also known as Bachelor in Paradise season. There's nothing quite like trapping dozens of attractive strangers on a beach in Mexico, blessing them with a fully stocked bar and some carefully curated date cards, and allowing chaos to unfold. Bachelor in Paradise 2022 will feature a record number of contestants, a new Love Island-style twist, and four hours' worth of capital-D Drama every week of October. As you can imagine, spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise this year, courtesy of Reality Steve and other spoiler accounts, are plenty juicy.

This year, six couples make it to the end of Paradise. Two of those couples get engaged, two more leave the beach together without getting engaged, and the other two couples break up. Without further ado...

Who Gets Engaged on 'Bachelor in Paradise' 2022?

Per Reality Steve, one of the two couples to get engaged this season were Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller.

You'll remember Victoria Fuller as a particularly controversial cast member on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor. Having modeled wearing a T-shirt that read "White Lives Matter"—an ill-thought-out tagline for a marine conservation group—Cosmopolitan pulled the digital cover Fuller had won during her time on the show. Fuller was also accused of breaking up relationships by a friend of Weber's on the show—a claim she denies—and after she left the show, she dated former Bachelor Chris Soules, who in 2019 had plead guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal car accident.

(Image credit: Getty/ABC)

Johnny DePhillipo, meanwhile, was one of Gabby Windey's top contestants in the 2022 season of The Bachelorette.

(Image credit: Getty/ABC)

The other couple who gets engaged on Paradise 2022, per Reality Steve: Brandon Jones and Serene Russell.

Jones, of course, was the runner-up from Michelle Young's cast.

(Image credit: ABC)

Russell, meanwhile, was on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor.

(Image credit: ABC)

Other Couples From 'Bachelor In Paradise'

Meanwhile, per Reality Steve, we've got two more couples who made it to the end of Paradise. The first are Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby, two extremely sweet former castmates who leave the beach together but don't get engaged. (Allio, for his part, is a widower with a young son who has been open about not wanting to get married too fast.)

Here's Allio, a.k.a. Michael A from Katie Thurston's season from The Bachelorette. He ultimately left Thurston's season because he was badly missing his son, and was one of the top contenders to be the Bachelor that year.

(Image credit: ABC)

And here's Maltby, who first appeared on Nick Viall's Bachelor season and went on to appear on the 2017 season of Paradise. Maltby, like Allio, knows great loss: In 2011, her fiancé passed away from a drug overdose.

(Image credit: ABC)

The final Paradise success story couple, per Reality Steve, are Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin. Norris was one of Rachel Recchia's contestants on the last season of The Bachelorette.

(Image credit: ABC)

Meanwhile, Galvin was in Matt James' cast.

(Image credit: ABC)

'Bachelor in Paradise' Couples Who Break Up

Alas, not every couple leaves Mexico so loved-up. Two couples make it to the end of the season, but promptly break up instead of leaving together or getting engaged, per Reality Steve. The first: Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi.

Clancy is from Katie Thurston's cast.

(Image credit: ABC)

Parisi, meanwhile, was on Echard's season of The Bachelor.

(Image credit: ABC)

The other couple who makes it to the end of the season, but don't get engaged, are Logan Palmer and Kate Gallivan.

Palmer was on the last season of the Bachelorette, initially choosing Recchia but then confessing to feelings for Windey, but ultimately left the show after what host Jesse Palmer said was a positive COVID-19 test. On Instagram following the show's airing, Palmer wrote: "I have struggled with my mental health since I was 12 years old, and this process was more difficult in that arena than I ever thought possible."

(Image credit: ABC/Getty)

Gallivan was an early departure from Echard's season—and, in an unexpected reality TV crossover, is also an agent at Selling Sunset's Oppenheim Group. Per Reality Steve, she's considered a villain on this season of Paradise.