The 32 Best Sports Movies Ever
From inspiring true stories to captivating character studies.
There's no question that a sports story makes for a great cinematic experience. There are dozens of iconic athletes or instances of underdog teams turning into champions, and the intensity of a game, match, or competition can essentially mirror the rise and fall of a film's climactic action. Whether you're seated on game day or simply a fan of great movies, there are many incredible sports movies worth watching.
Many sports movies span genres, from hilarious comedies to rom-coms to prestige dramas. In fact, some of our greatest actors have transformed themselves for a sports movie or have several under their belt. Each of these movies has something for even the uninitiated: You don't need to be a die-hard fan, in other words, to connect to the spirit of the film. Below, the 32 best sports movies of all time.
'Any Given Sunday' (1999)
Olive Stone has done some incredible financial and political movies (Wall Street, JFK), which means his take on a down-on-its-luck football team is just as epic and dramatic. Oh, and it's got an Al Pacino speech that's largely considered one of his greatest of all time.
'Bend It Like Beckham' (2002)
This 2000s movie became the highest-grossing soccer film when it was released and holds the no. 3 spot to this date. It's centered on a group of young women chasing dreams of becoming pro "footballers," with brilliant performances (and a love triangle!) by Parminder Nagra, Keira Knightley, and Jonathan Rhys Meyers.
'The Big Lebowski' (1998)
Some of this movie's funniest scenes are in a bowling alley with The Dude (Jeff Bridges), his bowling partners, and some (seriously ridiculous) competitors. While bowling isn't the main plot point of this Coen Brothers classic about a man embroiled in a wild kidnapping case, if you rewatch it, you'll find bowling is more important to the story than you may recall. And it holds up great.
'Blue Chips' (1994)
William Friedkin (The Exorcist) dives deep into college basketball and cheating in Blue Chips—and even gets real-life greats like Larry Bird and Shaquille O’Neal to portray players. Nick Nolte, meanwhile, plays Pete Bell, the hapless coach who decides to dip a toe in some illicit recruitment.
'Bring It On' (2000)
Bring It On makes a terrific case for cheerleading being a sport, and an intense one at that. Ahead of its time in many ways and full of quotable lines, the movie remains an absolute blast and a flip-filled extravaganza to boot.
'Bull Durham' (1988)
Falling solidly in the "sports romance" category is Bull Durham, with middle-aged catcher "Crash" Davis (Kevin Costner) assigned to help a young pitcher prep for the major leagues. "Groupie" Annie Savoy (Susan Sarandon) enters the picture, and, well, we don't want to spoil it.
'Caddyshack' (1980)
Caddyshack doesn't particularly feel like a traditional "sports" movie, per se; it's more seen as a Chevy Chase comedy). However, the goofy film covers golfers at an exclusive country club—and the climactic scene centers around a very precarious putt.
'Challengers' (2024)
Who knew tennis could be so hot? This Luca Guadagnino film is about a love triangle between tennis players (Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist) where the sport becomes a vehicle for their passions.
'Chariots of Fire' (1982)
Chariots of Fire tends to be remembered for one scene alone in which men run in slow motion on the beach—but it's a lot more than that. Two 1920s British track and field athletes (Ben Cross and Ian Charleson) prepare for the 1924 Olympics, and the film resists a lot of easy tropes on the way.
'Coach Carter' (2005)
Samuel L. Jackson plays the titular Ken Carter, a real-life high school basketball coach who imposed some intense requirements on his players—namely that they maintain academic standards to be able to play. The uplifting story may not be wildly original, but Jackson is (predictably) riveting.
'The Color of Money' (1986)
This Martin Scorsese film features the first, but not the last, time that Paul Newman will be on this list. Technically this is a sequel to another great sports movie—1961's The Hustler—but it stands alone, too, as it follows Newman's veteran billiards shark as he trains a young up-and-comer (Tom Cruise).
'Creed' (2015)
After many Rocky movies, a contemporary reboot was not necessarily expected to capture the grandeur of the original films. However, it surpassed some previous iterations and took the concept in new directions by following Adonis Creed's son (played by Michael B. Jordan). Sylvester Stallone, reprising his iconic role, was even nominated for an Oscar.
'Everybody Wants Some!!' (2016)
This Richard Linklater film centers around 1980s college baseball players and features an ensemble of up-and-comers including Wyatt Russell and Glen Powell. It's an extremely nostalgic spiritual sequel to Dazed and Confused and there isn't a ton of plot (beyond the shenanigans the players get up to), but it's also a nice counterpoint to the "dumb jock" college sports movie.
'Fat City' (1972)
Yup, that's a young Jeff Bridges! This is a tale of two boxers, one at the end of his career and one at the beginning, who connect over the sometimes harsh realities of the sport. Both stars—Bridges and Stacy Keach—offer great performances.
'Field of Dreams' (1989)
"If you build it, he will come." We won't spoil the ending of this movie, but this sweet tale of a man (Kevin Costner) who follows a whisper to build a baseball field in his cornfield—that then manifests the ghosts of former players—is a tearjerker in a great way.
'Friday Night Lights' (2004)
Before it was a hit TV show, Friday Night Lights was an underrated 2000s movie that adapted a nonfiction book about a Texas high school football team. The result is a true-to-life, fascinating drama highlighting in grueling detail the pressure and passion of some very young players.
'Hoop Dreams' (1995)
A three-hour documentary about high school basketball might not initially sound like your cup of tea. But when it expertly dovetails with issues like poverty and race and includes riveting drama, it makes for exceptional cinema—whether you watch sports or not.
'Hoosiers' (1987)
Hoosiers is a sweet and earnest film, but it's probably the best example of the genre: Gene Hackman is a 1950s basketball coach in Indiana with a mysterious past. His tough-love attitude enrages and eventually inspires a high school team to top performance.
'A League of Their Own' (1992)
This beloved, memorable film follows the trajectory of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, assembled during World War II. The movie is populated by acting greats like Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Bill Pullman, and Rosie O'Donnell (to name just a couple), and is a blast from start to finish.
'Miracle' (2004)
If you're unfamiliar with the 1980 Winter Olympics hockey game between the Soviet Union and the United States, so much the better: Put on this movie immediately. Even if you are familiar, this captivating movie based on a real world event is a must-see.
'Moneyball' (2011)
This book-to-movie adaptation had a script written by Steven Zaillian and Aaron Sorkin—which means that the snappy banter is a huge part of this sports drama. Brad Pitt plays a baseball general manager who was one of the first people to use advanced sports analytics to draft players.
'Murderball' (2005)
Some of the best sports films are documentaries, and Murderball avoids every pitfall of a movie about wheelchair rugby. It's not designed to be overly uplifting but is instead as brutal as the title implies—and before long, you'll be wrapped up in its intensity.
'The Natural' (1984)
The Natural has been described as depicting baseball as almost godly. Robert Redford leads the film as a once-great player with a second chance, and the film was so important to the culture that it was nominated for four Oscars.
'Raging Bull' (1980)
This is certainly not an uplifting movie—Robert De Niro plays a boxer whose trajectory is intense—but in the hands of Martin Scorsese, it's brutal and propulsive and absolutely riveting to watch (even as you watch some of it through your fingers).
'Remember the Titans' (2000)
This feel-good movie is a heartwarming delight and guaranteed to lift your spirits. Denzel Washington is based on the real-life Herman Boone, who attempted to integrate a Virginia high school football team. No spoilers, but if that's not enough to sell you, this also features a young Ryan Gosling.
'Rocky' (1976)
It's hard to emphasize what a complete revelation Rocky was, along with its writer and star, Sylvester Stallone. The movie is such a sweet, sad, heartfelt look at a down-on-his-luck boxer that you don't have to be interested in any sport to let it move you.
'Rudy' (1993)
Caveat: This "based on a true story" movie is a rather loose telling of "Rudy" Ruettiger (played by Sean Astin), who dreamed of playing football for the Fighting Irish at Notre Dame. Second caveat: A lot of this movie is a bummer, but hang in there, because the last third is worth it.
'Slap Shot' (1977)
This is considered a "cult classic" that wasn't appreciated when it first came out but is now reclaimed as a great movie. Paul Newman is a player and coach who decides that the best way to energize his ice hockey team is to resort to (brutal, hilarious) brawling.
'Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby' (2006)
This is, without a doubt, a pretty silly movie about a NASCAR driver (Will Ferrell, never funnier) who lacks self-awareness. But as a satire about race car driving that simultaneously loves the sport, it's hard to find a better sports-comedy.
'Tin Cup' (1996)
Kevin Costner wisely reunited with Bull Durham director Ron Shelton for this sports romance. In somewhat of a similar setup, Costner is a burned-out golf player who tries to one-up a rival (Don Johnson) because he's got a crush on the guy's girlfriend (Rene Russo).
'White Men Can't Jump' (1992)
It's hard to find a better "sports buddy comedy" movie. Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes, friends in real life, are a wisecracking basketball-playing duo that is very fun to watch. It's also a rumination on how there's still some time for fun, even as realities of the real world creep in.
'The Wrestler' (2009)
Darren Aronofsky has made some brutal movies, but perhaps none more wrenching than The Wrestler. Mickey Rourke plays "The Ram," whose life as a pro wrestler past his prime is stark and devastating. Fair warning: It's pretty bleak, but (as with all Aronofsky films) there's real beauty in it.
