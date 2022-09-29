Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Fact: The best-kept secret of adulthood is that the majority of your life will be spent with your colleagues. As we adjust to going back to the office, and ultimately spending more time with coworkers, it's important to show our appreciation for the small crew that we love and trust. (I mean, how else would we get through those meetings that should be an email without messaging them about it every 10 seconds?) But how do you select the perfect gift for your coworkers without overdoing it?
"When selecting a gift for your coworker, it’s important to consider their individual taste and interests," says Etsy Trend Expert Dayna Isom Johnson (opens in new tab). "If you happen to know what their hobbies are, look for something that speaks to that—like a wooden cutting board for the aspiring at-home chef or a personalized bookmark for the reading enthusiast. For a coworker you don’t know very well, opt for a gift that can help make their work day a little brighter, whether that’s a planter for their desk or a handmade mug for their morning coffee."
The solution: Order your coworkers any one of the below gifts, perfect for their home and beyond. (And if you're wondering what to gift your boss, we've got a guide for that too.)
Best Gift For Artsy Coworkers
2023 is fast approaching, which means it’s time for a new notebook and planner. This pick from Papier is a work of art—literally—and will help inspire her with its gorgeous illustrations throughout. Help keep her organized so she can jot down important notes and all of those ambitious middle-of-the-night ideas. (And if you're looking for more 2023 planners, we've gathered our favorites.)
Best Gift For Fancy Coworkers
Sure, you're not supposed to light up candles in the office, but working from home is a game changer. Harlem Candle Co.'s "Langston" nightclub map candle is a delicious mix of jasmine and sandalwood, not to mention aesthetically pleasing. Every person working from home deserves a nicely scented candle. We don't make the rules.
Best Gift For Skincare Enthusiasts
Laneige's top-rated lip sleeping mask, known for its skin-smoothening and moisturizing powers, is exactly what she needs after a long day of answering emails or hosting Zoom meetings. We love that it’s made of natural murumuru seed and shea butter to deliver intense moisture and antioxidants.
Best Gift For Your Boss
Remind her how amazing she is by gifting her this "Phenomenal Woman" unisex tee created by Meena Harris's (yes, Kamala Harris's niece!) brand, Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign. It’s inspired by Maya Angelou’s poem Phenomenal Woman and is perfect for any woman who needs a quick reminder of how powerful she is.
Best Gift For Changemakers
If she's looking to make a difference outside of work, send her Alicia Garza's The Purpose of Power. The page-turner is the story of how the Black Lives Matter co-founder responded to the persistent message that Black lives are of less value. In it, Garza shares her personal story and the story behind #BlackLivesMatter. Garza says she wishes she had this guide when she first started organizing what eventually turned into a global movement—but, more than that, she examines how together we can build movements to create a just and equal world.
Best Gift for the CEO
Okay, so this one is a little pricey, so you may want to pair with your coworkers and collectively give this to your manager. She’ll love it because she’ll use less heat and in turn have less damage. The flexing plates on the straightener gather hair for more control, so she can achieve the same style with less heat and 50 percent less breakage. Best of all, she’ll enjoy up to 30 minutes of cord-free styling and a 90 percent battery charge in just 40 minutes.
Best Gift for the Disorganized Coworker
Desk clutter is real. Having one or two items scattered around your work area is fine, but it quickly becomes messy when multiple items are out of place. Bottom line: Everyone can use a pretty ring dish to place scrunchies, loose hair ties and mini paper clip holders on. This black and gold dish, crafted from great quality porcelain, features pretty florals, plus a metallic gold rim for extra oomph.
Best Gift For Book Lovers
Charlie Warzel and Anne Helen Petersen's 'Out of Office' explores the future of work, including how our society's relationship to the office has evolved over the past two years and what work-life balance can truly look like when we change our relationship to work. One reviewer says, "It’s a book that helps us imagine a future where our lives—at the office and home—are happier, more productive, and genuinely meaningful." Well said.
Best Gift for Germaphobes
Your coworker will get a ton of use out of this hand sanitizer set that’s great for important in-person office meetings and any travel assignments they may be taking on. And unlike most hand sanitizers, these aren’t super drying. They’re loaded with aloe vera, lemon and lime essential oils, and radish root ferment that hydrates your hands. Our favorite scent is vanilla blossom, but they’re sure to love pure lavender for its instant calming effects.
Best Gift for the Office Napper
Instead of running around the corner to Starbucks every few hours, encourage your work wife to brew a cup of BLK & Bold's "Rise & GRND" medium roast blend. The Black-owned company provides delicious coffee while pledging five percent of its profits to "initiatives aligned to sustaining youth programming, enhancing workforce development, and eradicating youth homelessness."
