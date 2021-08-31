The 21 Best Silk Pajamas for Women
What dreams are made of.
By Sara Holzman , Julia Marzovilla published
Lazing the day away in your PJs used to be one of life's simple pleasures. These days, in the spirit of working and doing, well, just about everything from home, pajamas serve as more of a uniform than something to slip into your sheets in. Brands have taken note, and many have amassed a loyal following thanks to chic pajama iterations that feel somewhere in between day and nightwear. If you haven't done so already, we recommend you up the ante with an indulgent silk set. Try a matching look from The Sleeper brand, a signature silky print from Olivia von Halle, or more affordable options from ASOS Design or GINIA. Read on to shop the cutest options from around the internet. A few of these might work as pieces that you can wear, you know, outside of the bedroom, too.
Papinelle Lolou Floral Cotton and Silk Pajamas
Papinelle makes some of the most lusciously soft (and lightweight!) pieces in the world. You deserve to invest in the best.
ASOS Design Satin Long Sleeve Shirt and Pant Pajama Set
Perfect for bachelorette parties and Saturday nights alike, this affordable set will become your at-home uniform.
Plush Long Sleeve Top and Pant Pajama Set
This pink stripe silk pajama set is so chic, it could almost double as outerwear.
Flora Nikrooz Gabrielle Printed Charmeuse Chemise
Floral-print fans, rejoice in this sweet-as-anything mini dress.
GINIA Silk V-Neck Cami
This camisole set from GINIA could work as outerwear with all kinds of bottoms—or on its own with a pair of lacy underwear.
Public Desire Stripe Jacquard Pajama Shirt
This menswear-inspired sleepshirt looks (and feels) incredible on the skin.
Nordstrom Floral Silk Chemise
This chemise is priced at under $100 and would look so cute styled over a pair of tights, should you want to wear it outside.
IN'VOLAND Satin Pajama Set
This affordable set comes in 15 colors and prints (!), so you can pick your favorite.
SKIMS Stretch Silk Pajama Top
If you love SKIMS for its line of shapewear, you're going to be obsessed with its line of silky sleepwear.
SLEEPER Tender Fighter Ruffled Shirred Silk-Satin Pajama Set
This boxer-inspired pajama set from It-girl-approved brand SLEEPER is the perfect combination of sweet and sporty.
Lunya Washable Silk Set
This set is Lunya's top-selling product, so you know it has to be good. Plus, it comes in 10 shades, so take your pick.
MORGAN LANE Ruthie Chantal Embroidered Satin Pajama Set
This particular shade of green has taken over my wardrobe this season, so why shouldn't it enter into my pajama collection, too?
Bluebella Claudia Shirt and Pant Set
The white piping on this matchy-matchy black pajama set is so classic.
H&M Satin Pajamas
This easy-breezy pair of pajamas from H&M comes in two colors, but I prefer this tan shade.
LilySilk Pajama Set
This set is made from 100 percent mulberry silk, and it feels just as luxe as it looks.
Everyday Ritual Angelina Floral Cotton & Silk Slip Nightgown
This printed maxi nightgown could totally double as an actual dress—I'm just saying.
The Sleeper Sizeless Pajama Set
Toss and turn as you please in this relaxed fit sleep set designed with movement in mind.
MakeMeChic Lace Satin Sleepwear
This sultry lace short set won't stretch out as you wear it—, making it ideal for lounging around the house.
Nasty Gal Satin Polka Dot Pajama Set
Polka dot lovers can rejoice in this six-piece PJ set complete with a sleep scrunchie and mask.
Hill House Home The Tati Silk Teddy
Inspired by '20s sleepwear, this 100 percent silk dress is shorter than traditional slips, with built-in side slits and adjustable straps.
Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
-
