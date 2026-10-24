Hollywood's Best Manicures Were All About Dark Nails and Dainty Accents This Week

The red carpets were busy, but the nail artists might have been busier.

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celebrity nail looks with glossy red nails black almond manicures and sheer pink star nail art alongside chanel opi and gelcare nail polishes
(Image credit: IG @betina_goldstein | @nailsbyzola | @eriishizu)
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I don't think I've ever zoomed in on so many celebrity manicures in one week. Between the Academy Museum Gala, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and Halloween right around the corner, nail artists had every excuse to get a little creative—and they certainly took advantage. The outfits were gorgeous, of course, but some of these manicures deserve just as much attention.

Hailey Bieber traded her signature glazed nails for glossy black, Megan Moroney took the angel theme quite literally, and Selena Gomez made a very convincing case for going a little vampy this October. Even the more understated manicures have fun little details worth a close look.

This week's nail roundup is a particularly star-studded one, and I've collected all the manicures worth saving for your next appointment.

Black Tie

glossy black almond nails on hailey bieber hands with a big diamond ring

(Image credit: IG @nailsbyzola)

Leave it to Hailey Bieber to make a jet-black manicure look impossibly chic. For the Academy Museum Gala, her longtime nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, painted her almond-shaped nails with OPI's Black Onyx, which made for a gorgeous contrast against her bubblegum-pink Chanel gown. I love a good unexpected color combination, especially when it looks this expensive.

Wing Woman

pink nails with silver angel wings on two fingers and thin pink stripes on the others

(Image credit: IG @nailsbyzola)

When performing at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, why not take the angel theme all the way down to your fingertips? Megan Moroney did exactly that with the help of Ganzorigt, who created a baby pink manicure with delicate stripes and tiny silver angel wings. So cute!

Star Power

little white stars scattered over sheer pink nails short rounded shape

(Image credit: IG @eriishizu)

Ayo Edebiri's manicure is making me reconsider my usual preference for solid colored nails. Created by celebrity nail artist Eri Ishizu, the look features milky white stars scattered across a sheer pink base. The short length is ultra-chic.

The Fine Print

super skinny white french tips on short natural looking nude nails

(Image credit: IG @eriishizu)

You might miss the best part of Sarah Pidgeon's Academy Museum Gala manicure if you don't look closely enough. Ishizu created the tiniest little French tips using Manucurist's Beige and Snow polishes, and the result is pretty much the definition of understated elegance.

Red Alert

bright raspberry red manicure very glossy oval shaped nails

(Image credit: IG @betina_goldstein)

I'll never need much convincing to wear a red manicure, but this raspberry shade is making a particularly strong argument. Chanel nail artist Betina Goldstein used two coats of Le Vernis in Pompier on Ella Rubin for the Academy Museum Gala, finishing with the brand's glossy top coat. It's bright without feeling summery, which is exactly the kind of red I love this time of year.

Rings Attached

tiny silver hoop piercings on a few nails with a sheer nude base

(Image credit: IG @betina_goldstein)

Now this is how you make a statement with a nearly naked manicure. Alysa Liu's nails, courtesy of Goldstein, featured tiny silver piercings on a matte base for the Academy Museum Gala. It's a little punk, a little unexpected, and easily one of the most interesting sets I've seen this week. I'd probably spend the entire evening staring at my own hands.

Small Details

At first glance, Rosé's soft pink nails could pass for a classic, no-fuss manicure. But look a little closer, and you'll spot the tiny silver studs Goldstein added. The embellishments are so delicate that they almost look like little pieces of jewelry.

Vamp Hour

long matte burgundy almond nails with gold hoops hanging off the ends and little gold details

(Image credit: IG @tombachik)

Selena Gomez's matte merlot manicure is getting me very excited for Halloween. Originally created by her go-to nail artist, Tom Bachik, the look features long almond-shaped nails with tiny gold hoops and metallic accents. It has just enough edge without veering into actual Halloween nail art, which I appreciate as someone who wants to wear a manicure well past October 31.

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Siena Gagliano
Siena Gagliano
Beauty Editor

Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, and Women's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.