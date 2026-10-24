This week's nail roundup is a particularly star-studded one, and I've collected all the manicures worth saving for your next appointment.
Black Tie
Leave it to Hailey Bieber to make a jet-black manicure look impossibly chic. For the Academy Museum Gala, her longtime nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, painted her almond-shaped nails with OPI's Black Onyx, which made for a gorgeous contrast against her bubblegum-pink Chanel gown. I love a good unexpected color combination, especially when it looks this expensive.
OPI
Nail Lacquer - Black Onyx
Wing Woman
When performing at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, why not take the angel theme all the way down to your fingertips? Megan Moroney did exactly that with the help of Ganzorigt, who created a baby pink manicure with delicate stripes and tiny silver angel wings. So cute!
OPI
Nail Lacquer - Bubble Bath
Star Power
Ayo Edebiri's manicure is making me reconsider my usual preference for solid colored nails. Created by celebrity nail artist Eri Ishizu, the look features milky white stars scattered across a sheer pink base. The short length is ultra-chic.
Gelcare
Nude BB Cream
The Fine Print
You might miss the best part of Sarah Pidgeon's Academy Museum Gala manicure if you don't look closely enough. Ishizu created the tiniest little French tips using Manucurist's Beige and Snow polishes, and the result is pretty much the definition of understated elegance.
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Manucurist
Snow
Red Alert
I'll never need much convincing to wear a red manicure, but this raspberry shade is making a particularly strong argument. Chanel nail artist Betina Goldstein used two coats of Le Vernis in Pompier on Ella Rubin for the Academy Museum Gala, finishing with the brand's glossy top coat. It's bright without feeling summery, which is exactly the kind of red I love this time of year.
Chanel
Le Vernis in Pompier
Rings Attached
Now this is how you make a statement with a nearly naked manicure. Alysa Liu's nails, courtesy of Goldstein, featured tiny silver piercings on a matte base for the Academy Museum Gala. It's a little punk, a little unexpected, and easily one of the most interesting sets I've seen this week. I'd probably spend the entire evening staring at my own hands.
LONDONTOWN
Matte Top Coat
Small Details
At first glance, Rosé's soft pink nails could pass for a classic, no-fuss manicure. But look a little closer, and you'll spot the tiny silver studs Goldstein added. The embellishments are so delicate that they almost look like little pieces of jewelry.
LONDONTOWN
Perfecting Nail Veil #7
Vamp Hour
Selena Gomez's matte merlot manicure is getting me very excited for Halloween. Originally created by her go-to nail artist, Tom Bachik, the look features long almond-shaped nails with tiny gold hoops and metallic accents. It has just enough edge without veering into actual Halloween nail art, which I appreciate as someone who wants to wear a manicure well past October 31.
Côte Beauty
Sangria Nail Polish
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Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, andWomen's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.