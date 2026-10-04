Deesha Philyaw Wrote the Black Church Satire She Needed to Read

Her debut novel, 'The True Confessions of First Lady Freeman,' follows a sex-positive pastor's wife as her life comes crashing down.

Quinci LeGardye&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
A split image of author Deesha Philyaw&#039;s portrait, next to the cover art for her novel &#039;The True Confessions of First Lady Freeman&#039;
(Image credit: Sylvie Rosokoff/Mariner Books)

When you're looking to get lost in a book, sometimes you need your reading material to match your mood. With Marie Claire's series "Buy the Book," we do the heavy lifting for you. We're offering curated, highly specific recommendations for whatever you're looking for—whether you're in your feels or hooked on a subgenre trending on #BookTok.

In this author-curated rendition, Deesha Philyaw—the author of the National Book Award finalist The Secret Lives of Church Ladies—shares the satirical reads that inspired her debut novel.

Author Deesha Philyaw has grappled with the contradictions of the Black church her entire life. The 55-year-old spent her early years following what she thought was a preordained path for women: Attend services every Sunday, marry young, and become a stay-at-home mom. In 2006, she found herself “churchy and miserable,” and tried to write her way through ennui by crafting a story about a First Lady, or a pastor’s wife, who was ambivalent about Christianity.

She set the piece aside and wrote short stories about women balancing piety and desire, forming her award-winning debut collection. When Philyaw eventually returned to the unfinished work, she realized satire was the key to turning it into her first novel, The True Confessions of First Lady Freeman.

In the book, which hit shelves on September 29, no one would call the titular First Lady Scharisse Freeman a tradwife. Yes, she’s married to the pastor of a fictional Georgia megachurch. But she’s also built a merchandising empire that funds her luxury designer wardrobe and an ice-cream parlor on the grounds of her palatial mansion. She’s even so sex-positive that she held a Honolulu pastor couples’ retreat sponsored by a sex-toy brand.

Latest Videos FromMarie Claire

Through the convention-defying narrator, Philyaw’s hilarious, erotic romp lampoons the impossible standards that religious women try to meet, and the hypocritical, patriarchal culture that has turned younger generations away from the institution. The author distanced herself from organized religion at age 35, the same year she got divorced. But she tells Marie Claire that First Lady Freeman is fueled by a love of the community and an aversion toward the sex-negative tradition in equal measure.

“Around 2020, I took an online satire workshop. [I learned] George Saunders’ observation about satire, that you have to really know and have some affection for what you're critiquing, otherwise it’s just sneering,” she says. “That fits my critique of the Black church vis-à-vis sex to a T. I didn’t want to sneer at the church. I wanted to skewer the unchecked misogyny, patriarchy, hypocrisy, sexual double standards, abuse, and violence in the church.”

With her novel, Philyaw joins a long and vital legacy of Black satirical writers that challenge readers to question stereotypes, subcultures, and societal norms by pushing them to maximum absurdity. “Satire requires nuance. And we are currently in a literacy crisis and a critical thinking crisis and an empathy crisis and a nuance crisis. Reading satire kills all those birds with one tome.”

To coincide with the release of her highly anticipated new book, we asked the author to share the award-winning satires that inspired The True Confessions of First Lady Freeman, from coming-of-age tales by Black female authors to genre-defying story collections.

Explore More
Quinci LeGardye
Quinci LeGardye
Culture Writer

Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.