Tanya Bush Has a Hunger For Good Food Writing

With her memoir 'Will This Make You Happy' out now, we asked the chef/writer to share her favorite culinary-inspired books.

a split image of author and baker tanya bush wearing overalls and sitting on the floor next to the cover of her memoir and cook book will this make you happy
(Image credit: Sophie Davidson / Chronicle Books)

When you're looking to get lost in a book, sometimes you need your reading material to match your mood. With Marie Claire's series "Buy the Book," we do the heavy lifting for you. We're offering curated, highly specific recommendations for whatever you're looking for—whether you're in your feels or hooked on a subgenre trending on #BookTok.

In this author-curated rendition, Tanya Bush—pastry chef, co-founder of the literary magazine Cake Zine, and author of Will This Make You Happy—shares her favorite food-inspired books.

As a professional baker and writer, Tanya Bush understands what it means to savor something—be it a delectable meal or a book you can’t put down. She has undeniably bridged a gap between the culinary and literary worlds as the pastry chef at Brooklyn’s Little Egg, as part of the team behind the dining/reading series Table of Contents, and as a co-founder of Cake Zine, which explores art and culture through the lens of food.

“I feel well-fed when writing makes me feel like I’m inhabiting rather than observing,” Bush tells Marie Claire over email. “I also like books that aren’t entirely legible on first encounter, that require slower contemplation. The same is true for a dish.” “Of course, I love something straightforward, that is obviously delicious, an ice cream sundae. But I’m equally sated by complexity, something that makes me think about the technique and craft behind it, that has me interrogating the choices that led to this particular confluence of flavors or textures—a dish that requires a few bites before I grasp it.”

Similarly, she explains that her love for writing and baking comes from the same place: “There are no rules to abide by, but boundless room for play in the margins.”

With that philosophy in mind, Bush whipped up her debut book, Will This Make You Happy, a narrative cookbook with recipes from a year in baking, intertwined with a story about pulling oneself out of 20-something malaise. “I wanted to show the striving and the failures that precede competence,” she says. “The recipes are written from a more self-assured place, while the narrative remains in the present tense, so the reader experiences what it feels like to be in the process of finding yourself. ”

Because Bush has both developed and devoured plenty of food writing, we asked her to share her favorite books about chefs, the culture of food, and home cooking. See her picks ranging from twisty thrillers to heartfelt memoirs below.

Senior Culture Editor

Sadie Bell is the Senior Culture Editor at Marie Claire, where she edits, writes, and helps to ideate stories across movies, TV, books, music, and theater, from interviews with talent to pop culture features and trend stories. She has a passion for uplifting rising stars, and a special interest in cult-classic movies, emerging arts scenes, and music. She has over nine years of experience covering pop culture and her byline has appeared in Billboard, Interview Magazine, NYLON, PEOPLE, Rolling Stone, Thrillist and other outlets.