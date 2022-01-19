Just a week after season 2 of Cheer hit Netflix, we're already ready to get back on the mat. Here's everything we know about a possible season 3 of the cheerleading docuseries, including when it would hit the streamer and which teammates would be returning.

What happened in 'Cheer' season 2?

The second season of the Netflix docuseries followed Navarro's cheer squad's journey to Daytona as well as that of their rivals, Trinity Valley Community College, as they prepared to compete in the NCA Championships. It tracked the many obstacles Navarro faced over the past two years: COVID forcing them to abandon the 2020 championships and pick up with an almost new team when schools finally reopened; Monica Aldama taking a break from her coaching duties to compete on Dancing With the Stars; La'Darius Marshall unexpectedly quitting after a feud; Jerry Harris's arrest; and the general stress and fame that came with the runaway success of the first season. The season also shed a lot of light on TVCC challenges as the underdogs and how that pushed them to—spoiler alert—ultimately take home the championship title in 2021.

Will there be a 'Cheer' season 3?

Netflix has yet to confirm a third season of the cheerleading docuseries, but considering the second season came as a total surprise to fans—the news dropped just weeks the new season premiered on the streaming service—there's a chance season 3 is already filming and will be released in late 2022/early 2023.

According to the NCA, this year's championships are still on track for April 6-10, which means (as long as the their are no pandemic-related delays or cancellations) Navarro and TVCC should already be well into practicing and preparing to compete in a few months (with Netflix cameras along for the ride).

Which cast is returning for 'Cheer' season 3?

The end of season 2 showed several key members of Navarro and Trinity Valley discussing if they'd be returning for another year. Navarro's Maddy Brum said she definitely would be back to cinch that win as did Gillian, while Cassadee Dunlap said she was ready to move on from the experience. TVCC's Jada Wooten also said she was ready to retire her cheerleading uniform, while her teammate DeVonte “Dee” Joseph was excited to head back on the mat.

As for Morgan Simianer, who featured largely in the first season of Cheer as well as the first half of season 2, she told Marie Claire in a recent interview she definitely wouldn't be returning to Navarro.

"I left the team in 2020 when COVID hit," Simianer said. "I had already graduated and went back to Navarro and was doing double school so that I could be a part of the [cheer] program. I had to open up new majors that I wasn't passionate about and paying student loan after student loan. It didn't make sense to go back to Navarro [after schools re-opened during the pandemic] just for cheer because at that point school wasn't what I needed."\

She continued, " COVID gave me the opportunity to look at the bigger picture and realize I did everything I came to Navarro to do....I was very content because I exceeded my expectations and came out with all the memories and all the craziness of the show coming out. And I ended Navarro cheer on a good note."

Meanwhile, Gabi Butler hinted to Marie Claire that she would likely be back for a third season of Cheer. "Technically I do have one more year [at Navarro]," Butler said. "At a junior college you can only do three years; 2021 was my third year. But because of COVID they gave everyone one more year of eligibility...so, yes? I'm not really sure what I'm doing with my life right now but just stay tuned."