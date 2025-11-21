Yes, Gen Z Reads—Coach's Partnership With Sunnie Reads Just Makes Sense

Gen Z has grown up in a world dominated by curated algorithms, AI responses, and audiobooks. Despite the overwhelming pressure to be chronically online, this generation still enjoys slowing down and reading, whether it's a Substack article on their daily commute, a romance novel on the Kindle they take everywhere, or a #BookTok review of the film adaptation of their favorite book. No matter what, Gen Z continues to integrate reading into their digital-forward lives—and they do so in style, of course.

So, you can imagine our excitement when Coach announced a dream collaboration for Gen Z readers and fashion lovers. The beloved brand has officially partnered with Sunnie Reads, a book club from Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, made by and for Gen Z readers. Sunnie Reads celebrates self-discovery and builds community through immersive storytelling experiences for young women everywhere.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Coach and Hello Sunshine)

Coach and Sunnie Reads are redefining the bounds of what a book club can be, transforming it into a cultural space where community and self-expression can thrive. This iconic partnership was unveiled at Sunniefest, Hello Sunshine’s inaugural Gen Z–centered festival, which connects young women through shared experiences, creativity, and storytelling. At the festival, Coach also presented The Book Nook, a cozy, immersive space featuring a book swap and an opportunity for guests to make customized bookmarks crafted with leftover leather sourced from pre-owned Coach bags. This activation demonstrated the brand’s ongoing dedication to circularity through Coachtopia.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Coach and Hello Sunshine)

Coach has never strayed from its mission to inspire people to practice self-expression and have the Courage to Be Real—it's clear in everything from the styles it produces to the creatives it spotlights to the campaigns it ideates. "Our long-term partnership with Sunnie Reads is built on shared values—the power of storytelling to inspire self-expression and build community," says Joon Silverstein, Chief Marketing Officer of Coach. Together, Coach and Hello Sunshine will use this shared belief in authentic storytelling and the power of books to encourage the next generation to confidently forge new paths and narrate their own journeys with their peers.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Coach and Hello Sunshine)

Over the next year, the partnership will blossom through a variety of mediums, including Sunnie Stacks, which is a bi-monthly curation of standout reads led by Gen Z creators, and a series of community-led activations and campaigns created to ignite intentional dialogue, creativity, and a sense of belonging. If you need us, we'll be cozied up reading all of the Sunnie Read recommendations coming our way.