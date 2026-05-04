When I tell my fellow Marie Claire editors I'm a "Samantha" today, I'm not referring to the publicist in Sex and the City's leading quartet. No, I'm one of the many millennial women aligning myself with my favorite American Girl doll—whose signature uniform is now available in adult sizes through a Hill House Home collaboration.

For many women in my generation (millennials), American Girl dolls were the cornerstone of our growing-up experiences. We spent the '90s dressing the brand's foot-tall dolls in historical garb and reading their dedicated chapter books; when some of us got older, we planned to pass them down to our own daughters. Now, we're being invited to get back in touch with our inner child through Hill House Home's limited-edition collection. Prints from two of the original "historical" dolls, Samantha and Felicity, have been reworked into adult-proportioned Nap Dresses. Both are available online today, May 4—and are already selling out.

Check the comments on Hill House's announcement post, and it's clear to see why an American Girl doll collaboration struck a chord with a customer who's, well, not the typical customer for a life-size doll. The patterns and prints harken back to childhood, but the cuts and fits of the dresses work for women who've grown up—whether they're looking for elevated maternity dresses or wanting to rep a bit of nostalgia in an elevated way. "This is sooo iconic. I really can't even imagine who cool this feels for you guys," said writer Danielle Prescod. "Okay fine," wrote the influencer Carly Riordan. "I'll buy everything."

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The "Samantha" print reappears on Ellie Nap Dresses for adults, kids, and dolls. (Image credit: Hill House Home)

Hill House Home The American Girl X Hill House Ellie Nap Dress - Samantha's Historical Print $198 at Hill House Home

Since the lineup is, technically, geared toward the current generation of American Girl shoppers, there are more options in the kids' department. The historical Addy and Josefina prints are also available on "Tiny"-sized nap dresses, and in doll form, too.

Hill House Home The American Girl X Hill House Tiny Athena Nap Dress - Addy's Historical Print $98 at Hill House Home Hill House Home The American Girl X Hill House Tiny Ellie Nap Dress - Samantha's Historical Print $98 at Hill House Home

Judging by the fervor online, those tiny dresses will get snatched up by parents who want to pass down the legacy of their favorite toys—and maybe partake in the look themselves. Girlhood doesn't have an age limit after all.

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