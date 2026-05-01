Last month, Zendaya designed her own windbreaker with On. Weeks later, fashion search engine Lyst crowned the trend Q1's "Hottest Product." See? Her style spidey-sense is worth trusting. Saint Laurent's windbreaker technically took first place on Lyst's report, but on April 30, Zendaya proved her rendition has major "hot" item potential.

After wearing a spring color combination at husband Tom Holland's Wednesday tennis tournament, Z zoomed from L.A. to On's SoHo, NYC store. Rumor has it, she was filming another ad for the Swiss brand—in the sportswear she and stylist Law Roach co-designed. She re-styled an outfit from the original campaign, beginning with the $250 Half-Zip Anorak.

Zendaya wore head-to-toe On, including the windbreaker trend, around New York City. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The oversize, quarter-zip jacket combines a black base with a preppy, extra-large white stripe across the middle. With that palette alone, the windbreaker pays homage to Zendaya's favorite red carpet trends from The Drama's press run the black-and-white color combination. Finishing touches like a drawstring hood, elasticized cuffs, and a bungee-corded hem made the pullover just as practical as it is cool-girl-coded.

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Zendaya is the latest fashion girl to face April showers with the windbreaker trend in tow. Charli xcx, Lily Allen, and Alexa Chung have all elevated the sporty layer this spring, as well as Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz at last September's Saint Laurent show. However, the Euphoria actor is the first star to take it into her own hands. Perhaps Bieber will be inspired to give it the Skylrk treatment—she did so with the leather bomber jacket trend, after all.

The comeback coat isn't just VIP-beloved, though. In March, Marie Claire editors fell for Uniqlo's under-$100 windbreaker, courtesy of an ongoing collaboration with JW Anderson. Technically, it belongs in the men's section, but that "borrowed-from-the-boys mentality" is exactly what got fashion e-commerce editor Julia Marzovilla to swipe her card.

Hailey Bieber wore a color-blocked windbreaker to the Saint Laurent Spring 2026 show. (Image credit: River Callaway/WWD via Getty Images)

MC's own Julia Marzovilla adores the Uniqlo x JW Anderson windbreaker. (Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

Back to Z's 'fit: Her On selects didn't stop there. Why would they? She's proud of her designs, and rightfully so. It seems she stacked the windbreaker over On's $170 Parachute Pants—an identical recreation of one of her campaign looks. The black bottoms were just as baggy as her anorak, but adjustable bungee cords around her waist added just as much shape.

Finally, the familiar, burgundy toe-box of Zendaya's Cloudnova Moon sneakers returned. On's contribution to the ballet sneakers trend is just as slim and glove-like as actual ballet slippers. The "Fig Fig" color sold out in minutes, a common side effect of Zendaya's approval. But the all-black shade—featuring the same, criss-cross elastic laces—is still shoppable.

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If barn jackets or trench coats are too posh for your sporty side, stand out in a two-tone windbreaker. Or, take cues from Zendaya and wear all three outerwear trends this season and beyond.

Shop the Windbreaker Trend Inspired by Zendaya

TOPICS Zendaya sneakers