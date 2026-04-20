It might seem like my graphic tee collection is complete, given it's overflowing with Sabrina Carpenter's concert merch, Twilight movie posters, and more. But obviously it's not, because my T-shirt drawer doesn't have The Drama graphic tee Zendaya debuted on April 18. Trust: I'll make room for this one.

Zendaya's dark comedy has been in theaters since April 3, but one final screening brought her back to L.A. in a better-late-than-never press tour look. Law Roach—the same image architect behind her The Drama red carpet gowns—sourced New York designer Emily Dawn Long's collaboration with production company A24 for a limited-edition baby tee. The beige short-sleeve boasted the phrase, "To Be Loved Is To Be Known" in blood red. The Drama's capitalized logo appeared on the back.

Zendaya surprised fans at a The Drama screening in the graphic tee trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The expression wasn't a direct quote from The Drama, but it referenced the film's themes around unconditional love. "To me, this movie is really about what you are willing to accept for love and poses the question, ‘Is love unconditional?'" Zendaya told Vogue last month. "In my real life, what this movie has reminded me about love is: if you feel safe with someone, if you feel known by someone, and you feel seen by someone; then you feel like you can tell them everything."

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Appreciate The Drama tee up close. (Image credit: @emilydawnlong)

Zendaya's one-of-one tee (and its 35 counterparts) sold out in minutes on April 7. Her plaid pencil skirt's Louis Vuitton Fall 2013 roots make it equally-rare. Mauve-colored flowers along the knee-length hem revived the lace-trimmed skirt trend of yester-summer, a favorite among fellow minimalists like Zoë Kravitz and Jennifer Lawrence.

To finish, the Emmy winner slipped on soft loafers from Jil Sander in burgundy to match her tee's lettering. Gigi Hadid wore an almost-identical Miu Miu pair two weeks ago, alongside a Zendaya-coded barn jacket and light-wash jeans. Spring 2026 color trend reports prove it's burgundy's time to shine, whether it's alongside chartreuse, navy blue, or mauve lace.

Zendaya will never turn down merch for her movies, even the most dramatic ones. During her Challengers press run in 2024, she pulled off the "I Told Ya" T-shirt worn by her character's love interest in the tennis-focused film. Then-Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson was inspired by John F. Kennedy Jr.'s shirt in 1997, which featured the same slogan. It was an homage to his father's presidential tagline, "I Told You So."

Zendaya was spotted on the Challengers press tour wearing the "I Told Ya" tee. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Dune: Part Three still to come this year, Zendaya's graphic tee possibilities are endless. If anyone can turn a Spider-Man shirt into a Spring 2026 hero item, it's Z.

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