If you thought 2018 was a good year for movies, just wait until 2019. The release schedule for next year is jam-packed with must-see flicks, from buzzy superhero epics to live-action updates of animated classics, to sequels to some of the biggest franchises of all time. NBD.
Here are 13 of the most-anticipated movies of 2019; see them if you want to be a part of the cultural conversation. Be sure to check back as the year goes on. We'll be updating and adjusting this list as new releases hit theaters (and streaming channels) to ensure only the year's most heart-warming, crowd-pleasing, laugh-inducing movies make the cut—we know your viewing time is precious.
Release date: Late Summer, 2019
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie
Why it's a big deal: Quentin Tarantino tackles the Charles Manson/Sharon Tate murder.
Release date: September 6, 2019
Starring: James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Jay Ryan, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone, Andy Bean, and Bill Skarsgård
Why it's a big deal: It was a huge success and the casting for the adult versions of the members of the Losers' Club is nothing short of incredible.
Release date: November 22, 2019
Starring: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff
Why it's a big deal: Frozen marked a bunch of firsts for Disney—first Princess to ascend to Queen during her film, first non-romantic love story, first acknowledgement of the insanity of princesses getting engaged the day they meet their prince. It's no wonder people are excited to see what girl power Frozen 2 can bring.
Release date: December 20, 2019
Starring: Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill ,Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, Carrie Fisher, Matt Smith, and Dominic Monaghan
Why it's a big deal: It's not just the next Star Wars movie. It's the final installment of the original Star Wars story. Yes, Disney is going to keep pumping out stories set in this universe from here to eternity, but this is the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga.
Release date: December 25, 2019
Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, Chris Cooper, and Meryl Streep.
Why it's a big deal: It's a Greta Gerwig–directed remake of the beloved classic novel with perhaps the most genius casting in all of cinematic history.