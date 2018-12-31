If you thought 2018 was a good year for movies, just wait until 2019. The release schedule for next year is jam-packed with must-see flicks, from buzzy superhero epics to live-action updates of animated classics, to sequels to some of the biggest franchises of all time. NBD.

Here are 13 of the most-anticipated movies of 2019; see them if you want to be a part of the cultural conversation. Be sure to check back as the year goes on. We'll be updating and adjusting this list as new releases hit theaters (and streaming channels) to ensure only the year's most heart-warming, crowd-pleasing, laugh-inducing movies make the cut—we know your viewing time is precious.