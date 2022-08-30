Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

For many, Netflix is still the go-to when it comes to finding something to watch. Sure, some of the best movies are on Netflix, but it's easy to get lost in the streamer's endless film options. One minute you're perusing the Top 10, the next you're scrolling through page 20 completely glassy-eyed. Thankfully, Netflix and Chill is not your only option, especially when it comes to movies, so might we suggest branching out? If you're paying for an Amazon Prime membership, then you have a wealth of classics, award-winners, and even some of the best movies of all time available to you right now via Amazon Prime Video.

Whether you're in the mood for a feel-good movie or a psychological thriller (or something in between), there's an option for you. These are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video available to stream right now.

Best Comedy Movies on Amazon Prime

'Clueless'

Before there was Regina George there was Cher Horowitz, the reigning movie popular girl of the ‘90s. In case you haven’t seen this rom-com (as if!), Clueless is a modern spin on Jane Austen’s Emma that follows Beverly Hills teen Cher, played by Alicia Silverstone, and her matchmaking antics. With its iconic lines, designer fashion, and witty humor, Clueless has earned its place among the best ‘90s movies .

'The Wolf of Wall Street'

When Leonardo DiCaprio brought to life the true story of corrupted stock broker, Jordan Belfort, movie magic was made. I can think of at least five scenes from this movie that should have earned DiCaprio an Oscar, and to be honest, I’m still kind of salty that he lost out. The actor delivers a career-defining and hilarious performance, plus Margot Robbie and Jonah Hill kill their supporting roles.

'The Lost City'

Whoever thought to bring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum together for a comedy deserves an award. The Lost City follows romance writer Loretta (Bullock) after she’s kidnapped and the rescue attempt put on by her very attractive cover model (Tatum). The two’s witty banter will plant a smile on your face that will stay with you for the entire hour and 52-minute runtime.

'Licorice Pizza'

Paul Thomas Anderson delivers a joyful look into the life of young people in the 1970s with Licorice Pizza. With masterful performances from fresh faces Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim (from the band HAIM, ever heard of it?), the story of a young couple's relationship and all of its ups and downs is hilarious, yet heartbreaking. Plus, Bradley Cooper’s go as a manic producer is a sight to behold.

'Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure'

It’s not every day you get to see Keanu Reeves as a goofy teen rocker in a comedy. Back in 1989, the now-famous action star played Ted who goes on a trippy adventure through history with his best friend Bill (Alex Winter) all to get an A on their school project. Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure is silly in the best way possible and you may even learn something new about some notorious historical figures.

'Late Night'

As the screenwriter and lead actress in Late Night, Mindy Kaling proves she’s a woman of many talents. In a fitting role, Kaling stars as a new writer hired to help out a late-night talk-show host (Emma Thompson) who is struggling to keep up with the times. Kaling and Thompson are a match made in heaven in this sweet and funny dramedy.

'Heathers'

Released in 1988, Heathers is not your average teen movie from the ‘80s. In one of her most iconic roles, Winona Ryder stars as Veronica, a high-schooler hoping to get in with the popular girls who are all named Heather. While it may seem like a typical teen comedy on the outside, this film gets dark fast, making it a great option for those looking for a fresh take on high school tropes.

Best Dramas on Amazon Prime

'It's a Wonderful Life'

You may think of It's a Wonderful Life as a Christmas movie, but it's actually a joy to watch year-round. Starring James Stuart as the harried Building & Loan proprietor George Bailey, It's a Wonderful Life is the kind of movie that will remind you to look for hope on your worst days—and you know you're laying in bed, streaming movies on your worst days.

'The Devil Wears Prada'

Not just for fashion fans, The Devil Wears Prada is a movie everyone should see at least once. You’ll not only see Meryl Streep in one of her most iconic roles (based on a certain Vogue Editor-In-Chief), but you’ll also learn the difference between blue and cerulean thanks to an incredible monologue.

The 'Twilight' Series

Whether you love it or hate it, there’s no denying the cultural impact the Twilight series had in the 2000s. At every midnight premiere, you could find flocks of tween girls decked out in their Team Edward or Team Jacob merch (I took it a step further and wore my Team Edward button to school with pride), and their mothers low-key enjoying the vampire romance. The series still holds up today as a beloved drama or an ironic watch (depending on who you ask) and lucky for us, all five movies are available to stream on Amazon Prime.

'Beautiful Boy'

A criminally underrated Timothée Chalamet flick, Beautiful Boy tells the true story of Nic Sheff and the impact his drug addiction has on his family, particularly his father David (Steve Carell). The film is heartbreaking and at times hard to watch, but nonetheless is a gripping portrayal of addiction, relapse, and recovery.

'House of Gucci'

Fashion girls couldn’t stop talking about Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, but House of Gucci certainly has more to offer than just an incredible costume department. With over-the-top performances (and Italian accents to match) from Gaga and Jared Leto, the Ridley Scott film is less a crime drama and more of a campy watch. Whether you love it or hate it, you can’t deny House of Gucci is a good time.

'Sound of Metal'

Riz Ahmed goes metal (literally) with his Oscar-nominated performance as a drummer struggling with addiction on top of hearing loss in Sound of Metal. Ahmed is a powerhouse as Ruben with Olivia Cooke, who plays Ruben’s girlfriend and bandmate, keeping right up. As a moving look into the deaf community and what it's like to suddenly lose one of your senses, Sound of Metal is worth the watch.

'Manchester by the Sea'

While Manchester by the Sea may put you in a somber mood, it’s a brilliant watch nonetheless. In the sweeping drama, a janitor (Casey Affleck) is forced to return to his hometown after the sudden death of his brother to take care of his teenage nephew. Somehow this film manages to stay uplifting while diving into themes of grief, family, and self-solitude, plus Affleck truly delivers an awe-inspiring performance.

'Call Me By Your Name'

2017 was the year for Timothée Chalamet, thanks to standout films like this one and Ladybird. The coming-of-age story will sweep you away to picturesque Italy where you’ll see the slow-burn romance between 17-year-old Elio (Chalamet) and the older grad student Oliver (Armie Hammer). The film is erotic yet totally subdued, and boy, does the ending feel like a gut punch.

'Raging Bull'

Every movie fan (should) know that Robert De Niro is one hell of an actor and Raging Bull is just one of the many titles that give him that distinction. De Niro perfectly captures the film’s anti-hero, Jake LaMotta, a boxer from the Bronx with an ugly side in and out of the ring. With De Niro’s Oscar-winning performance and Martin Scorsese’s brilliant directing, some say it's their finest work together.

'Being the Ricardos'

For anyone who’s a fan of Lucille Ball (let’s be real, who isn’t?) Being the Ricardos is an obvious must-watch. With Nicole Kidman as Ball and Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz, the two perfectly fit the snappy dialogue. Rather than focus on the comedic stylings of the famous It-couple as you might expect in a biopic, the film provides fans with a compelling look into an obscure moment in Hollywood history.

Best Rom-Coms on Amazon Prime

'Breakfast at Tiffany's'

In what may be considered Audrey Hepburn’s most well-known roles, the Old Hollywood star shines as Holly Golightly, a New York socialite set on marrying rich, only to fall in love with a man from her apartment building. There are plenty of charming scenes and admittedly quite a few that have aged poorly, but Hepburn’s performance and Golightly’s trademark fashion look will forever be timeless.

'(500) Days of Summer'

It'll make you laugh, it'll make you cry, and it may make you rethink the concept of “The One.” (500) Days of Summer follows Tom and Summer’s relationship and its many ups and downs over the course of 500 days. While this film doesn’t follow the traditional tropes of rom-coms, it’s refreshing to see an ending that’s more on the nose of real-life relationships.

'Two Night Stand'

Before Miles Teller stole our collective hearts in Top Gun: Maverick, he was a regular on rom-coms and teen comedies (The Spectacular Now and That Awkward Moment are some standouts). In Two Night Stand, two people (Teller and Lio Tipton) are forced to extend their casual hookup thanks to a blizzard. It’s funny with a few cheesy moments and has a sweet ending. What more could you want in a rom-com?

'I Want You Back'

“Misery loves company” is the premise of this movie when two strangers meet right after they were both dumped by their respective partners. So in typical rom-com fashion, the two hatch a plan to help each other get back with their ex, no matter what it takes. Charlie Day and Jenny Slate are perfectly cast as the witty and charming leads in this rom-com with a twist.

'The Big Sick'

It’s hard to find a rom-com with a fresh take nowadays but then came The Big Sick. The film tells the story of Pakistani comedian, Kumail (Kumail Nanjiani) who falls in love with an American student named Emily (Zoe Kazan) but things take a turn when she falls into a coma. The story’s cultural clashes prove hilarious and it’s even sweeter knowing the film is based on Nanjiani’s real-life marriage.

Best Action Movies on Amazon Prime

'Top Gun'

By now, we’ve all heard about Top Gun: Maverick. It’s made over $1 billion at the box office, plus that Miles Teller scene understandably took over TikTok for weeks. But the OG Top Gun is definitely worth a watch (if you haven’t seen it already) to see Goose and Maverick’s friendship at the start. With heartfelt moments and just as much action as its smash-hit sequel, it’s easy to see why Top Gun is considered one of the best movies of the ‘80s .

'Casino Royale'

Taking on the role of James Bond would surely be intimidating to any actor, but Daniel Craig rises to the challenge. He’s intense, mysterious, and looks so good in a tux—What more could you want from the iconic spy? The action scenes are top-notch, too.

'The Terminator'

Arnold Schwarzenegger cemented his place as a legendary action star with his iconic go as the Terminator, a mean cyborg killing machine sent from the future to kill an unsuspecting woman. Nowadays, The Terminator is a major fan-favorite from the '80s and even boasts a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. After watching, you’ll never say the phrase “I’ll be back” the same way again.

Best Horror Movies on Amazon Prime

'World War Z'

Zombie flicks are a sure way to get your heart racing, and World War Z certainly falls under that category. Starring Brad Pitt, the film follows a former United Nations employee who rushes to find a cure for the zombie apocalypse taking over the world. The zombies of World War Z are much more terrifying than your run-of-the-mill undead—They can run crazy fast and have insane climbing skills. I had nightmares for weeks after watching this one.

'Jennifer's Body'

Although under-appreciated at the time of its release, Jennifer’s Body is now considered a cult classic with a surprisingly feminist story. Megan Fox steals the show as Jennifer (of course) who becomes possessed by an unsatiated demon with a hunger for high school boys, meanwhile, her geeky best friend Needy (Amanda Seyfried) struggles to rein her in.

'Train to Busan'

If World War Z zombies weren’t enough to freak you out, this Japanese film should do the trick. The premise is nothing short of terrifying—Zombies take over a train and all of the passengers have to fight to stay alive until they can reach safety. It’s a clever (and plenty scary!) take on the zombie genre packed with action and social awareness.

'Carrie'

In one of Stephen King’s classic novel adaptations, Carrie follows a bullied high school teen who realizes she has crazy strong telekinetic powers on her prom night. We can’t totally blame Carrie for getting revenge on her bullies after the elaborate prank they pulled on her, but she takes it many steps too far. This one will stick with you for much longer after your finish streaming.

Best Thrillers on Amazon Prime

'Vivarium'

Part psychological thriller, part downright horror, Vivarium will have you thinking twice about the traditional white-picket-fence life you may have imagined for yourself. It follows an unsuspecting couple (played by Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg) who literally can’t escape their first home and the dreamlike neighborhood. Then the nightmare baby arrives and things get a whole lot creepier.

