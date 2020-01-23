Lionsgate Warner Bros.
If Hulu is just the app you use to catch up on last week's episode of The Bachelor, you're not making the most of your subscription. Not by a long shot. In addition to being the go-to streaming source for current TV shows, Hulu has a vastly under-appreciated library of movies in every genre you can think of. Want a laugh? There are plenty of comedies. Need to cry? Hulu has plenty of emotional dramas. Need something romantic or even borderline NSFW? Hulu has sexy movies, too. Ahead, here are some of the hottest movies streaming on Hulu right now.
1
'Eyes Wide Shut'
Release date: July 16, 1999
Starring: Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Sydney Pollack, and Marie Richardson
Very few mainstream movies are as focused on kinky, erotic sex as Eyes Wide Shut, which features, among other things, fancy masked orgies.
2
'Secretary'
Release date: September 20, 2002
Starring: James Spader and Maggie Gyllenhaal
Way before Fifty Shades of Grey made it mainstream book club kink, this movie shed light on the nuances of a BSDM relationship.
3
'Tangerine'
Release date: July 10, 2015
Starring: Kitana Kiki Rodriguez, Mya Taylor, Karren Karagulian, Mickey O'Hagan, Alla Tumanian, and James Ransone
Tangerine tells the story of a transgender sex worker who goes ona mission through the LA underworld when she learns that her pimp/boyfriend has been cheating on her.
4
'Professor Marston and the Wonder Women'
Release date: October 13, 2017
Starring: Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall, Bella Heathcote, JJ Feild, Oliver Platt, and Connie Britton
This biographical drama tells the story of psychologist William Moulton Marston, the creator of Wonder Woman, and his real-life fetish-filled love life.
5
'No Strings Attached'
Release date: January 21, 2011
Starring: Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher, Cary Elwes, and Kevin Kline
Two very sexy humans (Portman and Kutcher) playing people attempting to navigate a sex-only relationship? Yes, please.
6
'Young & Beautiful'
Release date: May 16, 2013
Starring: Marine Vacth, Johan Leysen, Géraldine Pailhas, Frédéric Pierrot, and Charlotte Rampling
The French erotic drama premiered at Cannes in 2013 an tells the story of a young woman who, after losing her virginity, decides to spend a year as a prostitute.
7
'Marguerite & Julien'
Release date: May 19, 2015
Starring: Anaïs Demoustier and Jérémie Elkaïm
If erotic French dramas from Cannes are your vibe, here's another, this one about a pair of orphaned siblings with a very, very close, um, bond.
8
'The Little Death'
Release date: June 26, 2014
Starring: Damon Herriman and Bojana Novakovic
This Australian comedy focuses on the interconnected lives of people with very unique sexual fantasies.
9
'Behaving Badly'
Release date: August 1, 2014
Starring: Nat Wolff, Selena Gomez, Mary-Louise Parker, Elisabeth Shue, Dylan McDermott, Jason Lee, Heather Graham, Cary Elwes, and Patrick Warburton.
This is Selena Gomez's entry in the teen sex comedy genre, emphasis on the sex.
10
'A Teacher'
Release date: September 6, 2013
Starring: Lindsay Burdge and Will Brittain.
A psychological thriller about a teacher having an affair with one of her students. We all know how this goes, right?
Kayleigh Roberts
Contributor
Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.
