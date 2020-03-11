Whether you're playing catch-up on politics, delving into a disturbing true crime tale, listening to stories about relationships, or just laughing hysterically to yourself on your commute, there's a podcast for everyone. Most of us use podcasts as a way to kill time and stay entertained while doing mundane tasks—but wouldn't it be great to also learn something? Sure, knowing the eight warning signs of a serial killer is an excellent skill to have, but it's not something that makes you popular at a dinner party. (Unless, it does, in which I have to ask: What kind of dinner parties are you going to?) But let's return to the topic at hand: learning. These interesting podcasts will leave you feeling a grade level above the rest. From space travel to historical events to the life of a beauty influencer, allow this list be your guide to a world of untapped knowledge. Just imagine yourself at your next dinner party entertaining your friends with your encyclopedic knowledge of lycanthropes (that's werewolves, for you uninitiated). But seriously—the topics are interesting, the hosts are great, and everyone's done their research. All you have to do is click play.

