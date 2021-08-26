The Great British Baking Show has been a balm during the last few stormy years, with fans tuning in to watch bakers attempt complicated recipes while offering each other more encouragement than harsh competition. Luckily for us, Netflix has announced that TV's most heartwarming competition show will return very soon—in the fall of 2021, to be exact.

For those who are new to the show, the British baking competition, known in the U.K. as The Great British Bake Off, takes place over several weeks of challenges. Judges have amateur bakers make complicated cakes, biscuits (British for cookies), breads and pastries. One contestant gets crowned the "Star Baker" each week, with another getting eliminated. At the end, one baker wins the show's famous engraved cake stand.

When will The Great British Baking Show air in 2021?

Collection 9 of The Great British Baking Show will premiere on Netflix this fall, per TheWrap. The cooking competition show will come back nearly a year after Collection 8, which ran on Netflix last September. Episodes hit the U.S. streaming service three days after they aired in the U.K.

U.K. viewers got to see The Great Celebrity Bake Off earlier this year, but that edition of the show unfortunately never made it across the pond.

Where is The Great British Baking Show filmed?

The latest season was filmed at the Down Hall Hotel Spa and Estate just outside London, with production under a strict COVID lockdown. The show first filmed at Down Hall last season, where it was one of the first shows to resume production after pandemic shutdowns. Host Matt Lucas confirmed to the Radio Times that filming began last May in the "Bake Off Bubble," with the cast and crew taking over Down Hall and setting up the baking tent.

Who will host The Great British Baking Show?

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith and hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas are confirmed to return.

Who's in the cast of The Great British Baking Show?

The Collection 9 cast hasn't been announced, but apparently this year's bakers have already become quick friends in the Bake Off Bubble. Sources told British tabloid The Sun that the judges and hosts typically join the bakers and the rest of the staff at the hotel bar after filming.

