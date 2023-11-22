Jenna Ortega Is the Second Star to Leave 'Scream VII'

One of horror's most iconic franchises just lost both of their leading actors. On Wednesday, Deadline broke the news that Wednesday star Jenna Ortega will not be returning for the upcoming film Scream VII, after she starred as Tara Carpenter in 2022's Scream and this year's Scream VI. The reports follow Monday's news that Melissa Barrera had been quietly fired from Scream VII due to her comments on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Variety reported that the Mexico-born actress was let go for her Instagram posts about the conflict, which referred to the situation as "genocide and ethnic cleansing."

Despite the timeline, Ortega's departure is reportedly not related to her on-screen sister Barrera's firing. Per Deadline, Ortega's exit from the upcoming Scream film was discussed before the actors' strike. She also has a busy schedule ahead, as she's set to begin work on the second season of Wednesday in April, along with a few days of filing for her role in the Beetlejuice remake.

Barrera, who previously starred in Netflix's Keep Breathing and the 2021 film In the Heights, has been vocal about her thoughts on the conflict, making several social media posts calling for peace for Palestine. "Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp," she wrote in one Instagram story, per The Hollywood Reporter. "Cornering everyone together, with no where to go, no electricity no water … People have learnt nothing from our histories. And just like our histories, people are still silently watching it all happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING."

Ortega (center) and Barrera (right) with co-star Jasmine Savoy Brown (left) at the Scream VI premiere. (Image credit: Dominik Bindl/FilmMagic)

Spyglass Media Group, the production company behind the Scream films, released a statement to Variety regarding Barrera's firing in the wake of the initial report, as speculation rose that the Mexico-born was fired for showing support for the Palestinian cause. Instead, a spokesperson told the outlet that Barrera’s posts were interpreted as antisemitic.

"Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech," the statement reads.

Per Deadline, Scream VII director Christopher Landon posted and later deleted his response to the news on X (formerly known as Twitter). "This is my statement: 💔 Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make," he wrote.

On Tuesday night, Barrera shared a meaningful response to the news on her Instagram story, via an image reading, "At the end of the day, I'd rather be excluded for who I can include, than be included for who I exclude."