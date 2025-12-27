Kylie Jenner Reacts to Her Former BFF Jordyn Woods' Engagement News on Instagram

Even though they went through a very public rough patch, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods still celebrate each other's milestones.

The pair's recent friendship-affirming moment came when Woods shared some very big life news on Instagram, confirming that she and her longtime boyfriend, NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns, are officially engaged.

"Marry Christmas 🎄❤️💍," Woods and Towns captioned a joint Instagram post with a gallery of pictures of his proposal—which took place on balcony overlooking a breath-taking view of the New York City skyline—that they shared to announce their engagement.

The post quickly racked up likes and supportive, celebratory comments—including one from Jenner.

“Jordyyyyyyy 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺,” Jenner wrote, making her emotional reaction to the news clear for all to see.

According to Us Weekly, Woods and Towns started dating in 2020, which put it right in the peak period of her estrangement from Jenner. Things between the former BFFs became strained in 2019, when Woods was caught kissing Tristan Thompson while he was still in a relationship with Jenner's sister, Khloé Kardashian (they eventually split for good in 2021).

Later that year, Woods seemed to allude to the estrangement during an interview with Cosmopolitan UK.

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner at an event together in August 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I love [Kylie]. That’s my homie. I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier," she said. “A lot of people can be around when things are good, but you don’t know who’s really around until things are bad. … We were just all young kids, and you know what it’s like — everyone’s friends, everyone’s around, and you just build connections.”

In 2020, Woods appeared on the Behind Closed Doors podcast and, while she didn't address the drama directly, she did seem to hint at the kind of personal growth that can stem from going through tough times.

“I think that you can’t let life dim you down and you can’t let things happen to you or whatever, you know what goes on in life, change who you are for the worst,” Woods added at the time. “You have to constantly become better and evolve and everything is a learning lesson. [I am] very happy with the people I have in my life and that’s just life. Everything comes full circle too.”

JORDYN WOODS | Behind Closed Doors - The Podcast | PrettyLittleThing - YouTube Watch On

By July 2023, the former friends made their reconciliation status public when they attended a joint dinner together. At the time, a source close to the pair told Us Weekly that Kardashian had given Jenner her blessing to reconnect with Woods.

“Kylie was the one to reach out to Jordyn,” the soure said. “She missed her and felt enough time had passed and they wanted to meet up.”

While another insider told the outlet described their friendship at the time as "a work in progress," moments like this one make it clear that things are at least progressing in the right direction.