Lauren Sherman Isn't Afraid of Being Banned From Fashion Shows

Lauren Sherman doesn't want to be banned from fashion shows—but if that's the result of a great story, she'll take it.

On the latest episode of the Marie Claire podcast "Nice Talk," the Puck fashion correspondent and longtime fashion journalist speaks to editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike about not being invited to a recent show after publishing an article about the brand.

"I don't think anyone should not invite me because they're mad about something I wrote," Sherman says. "It benefits people for me to be there ... It's easier to judge a collection and judge what's happening with the business, as well, if you're in that room."

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That said, when it came to the aforementioned brand's recent show, it was clear to her why she didn't get an invite.

"I didn't get to go to a show that I wanted to go to this season, because I reported correct information before they were ready for that information to be released," the "Fashion People" host explains. "And it's like, that's journalism. Like, that's the thing that I think other industries that happens all the time ... Whereas in our industry, it's kind of, you need to wait."

Sherman notes that if she had been asked to wait, she would have considered it, but explains that "everyone knew" what was happening behind the scenes. "It was going to get out anyway."

"Honestly, I made it better for the whole situation that I published early," she says. "Unfortunately, the designer did not feel that way and did not invite me. But you know what? I still love that person's clothes."

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes down to it, Sherman says, "I'm not going to not do a story because I want to go to a show, and so the story is going to come first. And this show that I didn't get to go to during this recent Paris Fashion Week, if I had to go back, I would do it exactly the way I did it, because the story needed to be told."

Sherman recognizes that the ability to make a decision like that is a privileged position to hold.

"The priority for me will always be being as truthful and honest as I can, because I'm really lucky I get to do that and still be employed," she says. "There really aren't a lot of other people who have that freedom."

For more from Sherman—including the differences between the four major Fashion Weeks and her thoughts on A-listers in the front row—check out this week's installment of "Nice Talk." The episode is available everywhere you listen to podcasts.