2024 will be a tumultuous year for the world at a whole, so the upcoming comedy movie slate will need to get us through some (knock-on-wood) eventful times. Thankfully, there will be plenty of fun films up heading to our screens, from returns of beloved animation franchises to swoon-worthy rom-coms starring Hollywood's biggest stars. Below, read on for our list of the comedy movies to watch out for throughout the year.

'Mean Girls: The Musical'

(Image credit: Jojo Whilden/Paramount)

Release Date: January 12, 2024

Starring: Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auliʻi Cravalho, Christopher Briney, Jacquel Spivey, Bebe Wood, Avantika, Tina Fey, Jenna Fischer, Busy Phillips, Tim Meadows, and Jon Hamm.

The beloved 2004 comedy is getting a musical makeover this year, with an adaptation of the Broadway version based on Cady and the Plastics. Hope you kept your Barbie looks, 'cause on Wednesdays, we wear pink.

Trailer: HERE

'The Book of Clarence'

(Image credit: Courtesy of Sony Pictures)

Release Date: January 12, 2024

Starring: LaKeith Stanfield, RJ Cyler, Omar Sy, Anna Diop, David Oyelowo, Micheal Ward, Alfre Woodard, Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, James McAvoy, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

This year The Harder They Fall filmmaker Jeymes Samuel is putting his own revisionist spin on a classic Hollywood Biblical epic. Clarence (Stanfield), a down-on-his-luck man living in 29 A.D. Jerusalem, tries to capitalize on the rise of Jesus Christ by claiming to be a new Messiah sent by God, in an attempt to free himself of debt and gain a life of glory.

Trailer: HERE

'Fitting In'

(Image credit: Courtesy of Blue Fox Entertainment)

Release Date: February 2, 2024

Starring: Maddie Ziegler, Emily Hampshire, Djouliet Amara, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, and Ki Griffin.

This semi-autobiographical dramedy by writer-director Molly McGlyn follows 16-year-old Lindy (Ziegler) whose presumptions about womanhood and sexuality turn upside down when she's unexpectedly is diagnosed with the reproductive condition, MRKH syndrome.

Trailer: HERE

'Lisa Frankenstein'

(Image credit: MICHELE K. SHORT / FOCUS FEATURES)

Release Date: February 9, 2024

Starring: Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Liza Soberano, Henry Eikenberry, Joe Chrest, and Carla Gugino.

Writer Diablo Cody's monstrous rom-com is about a gloomy high schooler named Lisa (Newton) and her love interest, a long-ded Victorian corpse (Sprouse). "After horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two lovers embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness, and a few missing body parts along the way," reads the synopsis. Sounds romantic.

Trailer: HERE

'Drive Away Dolls'

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Release Date: February 23, 2024

Starring: Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Colman Domingo, Pedro Pascal, Bill Camp, and Matt Damon.

In this comedy road trip from Ethan Coen, free spirit Jamie (Qualley) and her demure bestie Marian (Viswanathan) set off on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee in search of a fresh start. Things quickly go off track when they cross paths with a group of bumbling criminals.

Trailer: HERE

'The American Society of Magical Negroes'

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Release Date: March 22, 2024

Starring: Justice Smith, David Alan Grier, An-Li Bogan, Drew Tarver, Michaela Watkins, Aisha Hinds, Tim Baltz, Rupert Friend, and Nicole Byer.

Writer-director Kobi Lobii's satirical send-up of the Magical Negro trope turns the stereotypical media cliché into an actual society of sorcerers devoted to making white people feel comfortable by any means necessary. When new inductee Aren (Smith) finds himself in a love triangle with his first client (Tarver) and their co-worker (Bogan), he begins to question whether he should put white comfort ahead of his own happiness.

Trailer: HERE

'Kung Fu Panda 4'

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Release Date: March 8, 2024

Starring: Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Bryan Cranston, Ian McShane, Awkwafina, Viola Davis, and Ke Huy Quan.

2024 will be a big year for beloved animated franchises making a return. The fourth Kung Fu Panda film (and the first in the franchise since 2016) will follow Po (Black) as searches for his successor as the Dragon Warrior while fighting a new villain called "The Chameleon."

Trailer: HERE

'IF'

(Image credit: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures)

Release Date: May 17, 2024

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, Jon Stewart, Bobby Moynihan, Sam Rockwell, Sebastian Maniscalco, Christopher Meloni, Richard Jenkins, Awkwafina, and Steve Carell.

This year, director John Krasinski's is switching gears from the terrifying Quiet Place franchise to an adorable magical adventure. After a young girl named Bea (Fleming) gains the ability to see imaginary friends (called "IFs" for short) who have been abandoned by the kids they helped, she and her father (played by Reynolds) start working as matchmakers for the forgotten IFs and new kids.

Trailer: HERE

'The Garfield Movie'

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Release Date: May 24, 2024

Starring: Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang.

Here's another movie with Chris Pratt voicing an update on already iconic cartoon character. (To be fair, the last one did end up pretty great.) The latest adaptation of the lasagna-loving, Monday-hating cat will see Garfield...reuniting with his absent father, voiced by Samuel L. Jackson. OK, call me intrigued.

Trailer: HERE

'Inside Out 2'

(Image credit: Pixar)

Release Date: June 14, 2014

Starring: Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, and Maya Hawke.

In this sequel to the beloved 2015 coming-of-age film, Riley is now 15 and going through a lot, so Joy (Poehler), Sadness (Smith), and the rest of the emotions we met via the then-11-year-old have to make way for a whole new set of feelings taking over the controls. So far we've only met one new emotion, Anxiety (voiced by Maya Hawke), and I truly cannot wait for more.

Trailer: HERE

'Despicable Me 4'

(Image credit: Everett Collection)

Release Date: July 3, 2024

Starring: Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Pierre Coffin, Miranda Cosgrove, and Steve Coogan.

Details are still under wraps for the fourth film following Gru (Carell), Lucy Wilde (Wiig), and their girls, but one thing we know: there will be Minions.

Trailer: TBA

'Wicked Part 1'

(Image credit: Courtesy of Universal Pictures)

Release Date: November 27, 2024

Starring: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, with Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Jeff Goldblum, and Michelle Yeoh.

This long-awaited film adaptation of the iconic Broadway musical puts a new spin on The Wizard of Oz. Before Dorothy touched down, before they became the Wicked Witch and the Good Witch, Elphaba and Glinda were just two young women searching for stability and happiness in Oz.

Trailer: TBA

'A Family Affair'

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release Date: TBA

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King, Liza Koshy, and Kathy Bates.

This rom-com follows the ambitious Zara (King), her widowed mother (Kidman), and her narcissistic movie star boss Chris Cole (Efron). When Zara finally decides to quit, she discovers her attempt to cut ties with her boss didn't work, since he's started dating her mom.

Trailer: TBA

'Babes'

(Image credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Release Date: TBA

Starring: Ilana Glazer, Hasan Minhaj, Michelle Buteau, and John Carroll Lynch.

I'll be keeping my eye out for any news on this rom-com, which is co-written by Broad City star Glazer and serves as Pamela Adlon's directorial feature debut. It reportedly follows the determinedly single Eden (Glazer), who becomes pregnant from a one-night stand and relies on her best friend Dawn (Buteau), a married mother of two, to guide her through her pregnancy and beyond.

Trailer: TBA

'The Idea of You'

(Image credit: YouTube/Prime Video)

Release Date: TBA

Starring: Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine.

You're probably more familiar with this as "the Anne Hathaway movie that may or may not be based on Harry Styles fanfic." Officially, it's a rom-com adaptation of Robinne Lee's 2017 novel of the same name. It follows Solène (Hathaway), a single mother in her 40s, who has a secret relationship with the lead singer of a band (Red, White, and Royal Blue's Galitzine) after they meet at a concert.

Trailer: TBA

'Problemista'

(Image credit: A24)

Release Date: TBA

Starring: Julio Torres, Tilda Swinton, RZA, Isabella Rossellini, Greta Lee, Spike Einbinder, Laith Nakil, Larry Owens, and Meg Stalter.

Comedian Julio Torres writes, directs, and stars in this surrealist comedy about an aspiring toymaker from El Salvador who takes a job with unhinged art world pariah Elizabeth (Swinton) in order to keep his visa and stay in the U.S.

Trailer: HERE