When Jennifer Lopez announced that she would release a feature-length movie musical to accompany her long-awaited studio album This Is Me...Now, fans immediately wondered how the superstar would bring her highly-publicized romantic history to life. Now, the first full trailer for This Is Me...Now: The Film has finally arrived, offering an astonishing look at J.Lo's romances depicted through a chaotic, fantastical lens.

So much happens in the two-minute trailer that watching it is a fever dream similar to a first viewing of Cloud Atlas or Cats. (Though that may be from all the CGI.) Lopez enters several different dream-like worlds throughout the clip, including a snowy building made of glass, a twilight homage to Singin' In the Rain, and a post-apocalyptic factory featuring a massive steam-powered iteration of her own heart(?). In the more-narrative scenes, the multi-hyphenate recalls her life in therapy sessions, and one sequence shows her friends staging an intervention questioning whether she's a sex addict.

It appears that the film will be centered on Lopez as she looks back on her three previous marriages, with three actors (including Tony Bellissimo and Trevor Jackson) playing her love interests in different scenes. There is also a scene where Lopez and her current husband, Ben Affleck, get into a motorcycle accident while riding on a stretch of marshland. (Possibly a nod to their early dating years and break-up.)

"I know what they say about me, about hopeless romantics: That we’re weak. But I’m not weak," Lopez says at the start of the trailer. "I learned the hard way that not all stories have a happy ending."

The official synopsis of the film calls it a "narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing. With fantastical costumes, breathtaking choreography, and star-studded cameos, this panorama is an introspective retrospective of Jennifer’s resilient heart."

Some of those celeb appearances pop up in the trailer, including Fat Joe as a therapist (of course) and Lopez's former World of Dance colleague Derek Hough as one of her husbands. Other stars set to show up include Trevor Noah, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Jenifer Lewis, Jay Shetty, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Sadhguru.

Lopez celebrated the trailer's release on her Instagram, writing, "I have not been this nervous, excited, scared and thrilled to share something with you in years!! The story of the journey from This Is Me …Then to This Is Me … Now is the most personal thing I’ve ever done."

This Is Me...Now: The Film, a 65-minute narrative musical/visual album, will stream on Amazon Prime on Feb. 16, with the album dropping the same day. Watch the trailer below.