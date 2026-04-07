It's a truth universally acknowledged that a new Jane Austen adaptation must top the watchlist of any historical romance fan. Among the many projects making their way to screens this year—including Netflix's Pride & Prejudice and the Daisy Edgar-Jones-starring Sense and Sensibility film—I'm most excited for an entirely new take on an unexpected Austen heroine, courtesy of The Other Bennet Sister.

Based on Janice Hadlow's beloved novel of the same name, The Other Bennet Sister moves Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy to the background, instead focusing on Mary (Ella Bruccoleri), the plain-faced, book-loving middle child of the family. As her sisters focus on romance (and the events of the source novel), Mary leaves Longbourn for London to find her own purpose in the world. Of course, her journey of self-discovery could lead to an epic love story of her own.

Since its March debut on the BBC in the U.K., the 10-part period drama from creator Sarah Quintrell has gotten rave reviews from both critics and viewers. Thankfully, there are already plans to bring the series stateside. Below, read on for everything to know to tune into The Other Bennet Sister.

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Ella Bruccoleri as Mary Bennet in The Other Bennet Sister. (Image credit: BBC/Bad Wolf/James Pardon)

Where can you watch 'The Other Bennet Sister' in the U.S.?

The Other Bennet Sister is set to stream in the U.S. on BritBox. According to TellyVisions, the Anglophile streamer will release three episodes on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, followed by one episode each Wednesday until the finale in mid-June.

If you're new to BritBox, the streamer offers a seven-day free trial, after which a subscription starts at $11 a month. Viewers can also add BritBox as a channel on Prime Video for $10.99 per month after a seven-day trial. (In addition to The Other Bennet Sister, BritBox is adding essential Austen viewing like 2005's Pride & Prejudice, 1996's Emma, 2007's Becoming Jane, and 2001's Bridget Jones's Diary in April.)

If all the clips on TikTok have made you impatient, all episodes of The Other Bennet Sister are currently streaming for free on BBC iPlayer. If you don't have a VPN, you can use one like Nord VPN.

The Bennet sisters, from left: Jane (Maddie Close), Lizzie (Poppy Gilbert), Mary (Ella Bruccoleri), Kitty (Molly Wright), and Lydia (Grace Hogg-Robinson). (Image credit: BBC/Bad Wolf/James Pardon)

Who is in the cast of 'The Other Bennet Sister?'

The Other Bennet Sister cast is led by Bridgerton season 3 alum Ella Bruccoleri as Mary Bennet. Joining her in the titular family are Poppy Gilbert as Lizzie, Maddie Close as Jane, Molly Wright as Kitty, and Grace Hogg as Lydia, as well as Ruth Jones as Mrs. Bennet and Richard E. Grant as Mr. Bennet.

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Other actors appearing in the series include Richard Coyle as Mr. Gardiner, Mary's worldly uncle; Game of Thrones alum Indira Varma as Mrs. Gardiner; Sex Education's Tanya Reynolds as Caroline Bingley; Dónal Finn as Mary's romantic interest, Mr. Hayward; and Laurie Davidson as Mary's other romantic interest, Mr. Ryder.

The Other Bennet Sister | BritBox Original Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Is there a 'The Other Bennet Sister' trailer?

In case you need an extra push, the full trailer for the series is out, as well as its spoiler-free logline:

"The new drama brings Mary Bennet—the oft-overlooked middle sister in Pride and Prejudice—into the spotlight. The Other Bennet Sister’s story begins at Longbourn, the Bennet family home, where Mr. and Mrs. Bennet preside over a lively household of five unmarried daughters: Jane, Elizabeth, Mary, Kitty, and Lydia. As society’s pressures mount, the Bennet sisters navigate the glittering yet precarious world of Regency England, where marriage is both aspiration and necessity. While her sisters pursue romance and social triumph, Mary embarks on a very different path. Leaving Longbourn behind, she travels to London to live with her aunt and uncle, Mr and Mrs Gardiner, in their elegant home on Gracechurch Street. There, Mary begins a journey of self-discovery, stepping out of the shadows and into her own story. Iconic settings from Pride and Prejudice, include the Meryton Assembly Ball and the Netherfield Ball, where fortunes and futures are decided under glittering chandeliers."

'The Other Bennet Sister' by Janice Hadlow $19.56 at Bookshop