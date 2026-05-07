Noami Osaka committed to the 2026 Met Gala's "Fashion Is Art" theme so hard, that she ended the night wearing not one, but two different manicures that were both works of art all on their own.

After the big event on May 4, Osaka was a guest at one of the official Met Gala after-parties thrown by GQ. Much like many of the other after-party attendees, she pulled a second look out of the vault for the night and changed into something else. But while her after-party ensemble was just as extravagant as the long Robert Wun coat that she wore during the main event, she took things down a notch (or a few) with her nails.

At the Met Gala, the tennis star wore extra-long, stiletto-shaped nails painted with a black base color and a red cat eye design. The long nails practically blended in with the sheer, red gloves she wore along with her ivory coat that had red feathers attached. To match her after-party outfit, which was an all-white gown embellished with white feathers that shot out along the skirt, arms, and neckline, she went with a nail design that was rather simple: a French manicure. After the big night, her nail tech, Juan Alvear, shared a closer look at both of her manicures from the night, the latter of which was a short, oval-shaped manicure with skinny French tips in a shimmery, petal pink color.

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The Met Gala was full of stunning beauty moments this year, but as demonstrated by Osaka's dainty French manicure, the fun wasn't just limited to the red carpet. After wearing long, blonde curls to the main event, Doja Cat showed up at the Saint Laurent after-party with her hair styled in a twisted French bun, while Black Panther star, Angela Bassett, switched up her look for the night and wore her hair in deep waves.

To copy Naomi Osaka's shimmery French manicure at home, read ahead for some tips.

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TOPICS Met Gala