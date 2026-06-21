Reese Witherspoon Is Elle Woods Incarnate in a Pink Prada Dress for the 25th Anniversary of 'Legally Blonde'

It's wild to think Legally Blonde was released 25 years ago—an anniversary that star Reese Witherspoon has been more than happy to commemorate. On Saturday, June 20, the actress attended "Elle World," a celebration of all things Elle Woods, wearing an outfit the iconic lawyer would most definitely approve of.

The Oscar-winning actress was photographed arriving at the "Elle World" event at Hall des Lumières in New York City wearing a bright pink satin dress from Prada's Fall/Winter 2026 Ready-to-Wear collection. Cinched in at the waist and featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline, the Prada outfit is extremely appropriate for any event involving the pink princess Elle Woods.

Witherspoon—whose stylist is Petra Flannery—accessorized her dress with a pale pink satin clutch bag and a pair of Christian Louboutin's Miss Z 100mm Laminated Calf Leather Pumps in Vintage Rose. Sadly, the actress's footwear is no longer available in this particular metallic shade, though the style itself remains very popular.

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Reese Witherspoon wearing a bright pink Prada satin dress for the 25th anniversary of Legally Blonde. (Image credit: Getty Images/Aeon/GC Images)

Witherspoons's successor, Lexi Minetree, who is portraying the role of Elle Woods in Prime Video's forthcoming prequel series, also opted for a pink dress. The dark pink fuchsia sequin midi dress features a square neckline and skinny black straps, and is accessorized with a very '90s-coded skinny diamanté belt.

Notably, Minetree's dress is the pink version of a blue Dolce and Gabbana dress worn by Elle Woods in the first Legally Blonde movie, via @nostalgiachick. The young actress has most definitely been taking notes when it comes to Witherspoon's Elle Woods styling.

Lexi Minetree and Reese Witherspoon attending "Elle World" on June 20, 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images/Theo Wargo)

In her eye-catching pink outfit, Witherspoon made her love for Legally Blonde completely clear, and she's obviously excited for the release of Prime Video's Elle.