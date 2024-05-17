Every great horror-flick couple lives or dies (often literally) by their chemistry, so it's a good thing The Strangers: Chapter 1 stars Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez are so electric together. The duo leads the new film from the classic horror franchise, which channels the legacy of the original, beloved 2008 home-invasion thriller of the same name. Riverdale alum Petsch and Cruel Summer standout Gutierrez play Maya and Ryan, a couple whose anniversary getaway is ruined by a trio of eccentric masked killers. Chapter 1 starts a new trilogy that was filmed back-to-back over 52 days in Slovakia, where the two actors formed a quick bond to portray a five-year couple facing their deepest horrors.

Ahead of the film's May 17 release, Petsch and Gutierrez sat down for a round of How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star? to test their friendship. The pair showed off their competitive sides while answering questions about their favorite foods and board games, and shared love for Hayao Miyazaki films and reality TV shows (Love Is Blind for him, Love in the Wild for her). The duo also made How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star? history, with possibly the fastest answer ever given during the game. (We believe that Petsch is both the world's biggest ABBA fan and a Human Lie Detector).

Froy Gutierrez as Ryan and Madelaine Petsch as Maya in The Strangers: Chapter 1. (Image credit: John Armour for Lionsgate)

Watch the full challenge above, then head to theaters to catch The Strangers: Chapter 1.