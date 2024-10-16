The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show pulled out all the stops for its grand return—veterans and rising stars on the runway, a collection of bombshell looks, and a headlining performance by a certified pop icon.

Cher took to the stage at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on October 15, as the lingerie brand rebooted its runway event for the first time since 2018. Emphasizing the show's new message of female empowerment, she gave a killer performance of her hits "Strong Enough" and "Believe" during the showcase, which aired live from N.Y.C. on Amazon and VS' social media

The legendary musician emerged during the latter part of the event and was joined by a troupe of all-women dancers. She began her two-song set with "Strong Enough," belting her signature powerhouse vocals while her backup dancers performed choreography on a platform behind her.

The entire group was dressed in all black, silhouetted against red lighting. The dancers wore black catsuits with cutouts and a gold bra underneath and Cher wore sparkly black cargo-like pants and a corsetted top, tightly laced up but with suit jacket-like sleeves.

During "Believe," VS models resumed, strutting down the catwalk in various red ensembles. Toward the end of the song, Bella Hadid made her highly anticipated return to the event, styled in a magnificent tulle cape with a long train.

CHER’S PERFORMANCE SOMEONE PINCH ME #VSFashionShow pic.twitter.com/XQVo8UsfWfOctober 15, 2024

Cher walked the red carpet ahead of her performance, as well. While her hair was styled in her long, classic jet-black look on stage, she wore it blonde and was accompanied by her boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards, on the carpet.

Cher led the VS Fashion Show's first-ever lineup of all-women performers, including K-pop star Lisa and South African songstress Tyla.

The Grammy winner is among the biggest music legends to take to the Victoria's Secret stage. In the past, contemporary hitmakers like Ariana Grande, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, and others have led the entertainment.

2024 marked the VS Fashion Show's comeback since the brand announced in 2019 that it would no longer host the live event due to controversy and criticism over its lack of body diversity. When it was announced in May of this year that the runway show would return, the brand teased that it would "reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love—the glamour, runway, wings, musical entertainment, and more!"