Blackpink's Lisa Looks Like a Rockstar in a Nude Corset Dress at the 2024 VMAs

Blackpink’s Lalisa Manoban, also known as Lisa, hard-launched her bad girl era at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). The South Korean pop star, who is nominated in the best K-pop, best choreography, best editing, and best art direction categories for "Rockstar," walked the black carpet wearing a nude corset dress that felt spiritually closer to a catsuit, complete with a draped hood and gloves that extended all the way up her arms. It was a custom creation, designed for Lisa and Lisa alone by Mugler.

Lisa walking the black carpet in a corset gown at the 2024 VMAs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Never one to skimp when it comes to accessories, the Bulgari ambassador leveled up the look with a gold serpentine choker necklace and a gigantic ruby cocktail ring. Her makeup was kept soft and feline with a glossy nude-pink lip and winged cat eyeliner.

Lisa kept her beauty soft and feline on the red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lisa and her fellow Blackpink group members attended and performed at the VMAs for the first time in 2022. The South Korean girl group wore coordinating black looks for the occasion. Lisa wore a full Céline look comprised of culotte trousers, strappy black heels, and a strapless crop-top that featured a train and a sweetheart neckline.

Lisa attended the VMAs with Blackpink in 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back then, Lisa accessorized the two-piece set with a Bulgari Serpenti Seduttori yellow gold pendant necklace, plus a couple of Serpenti Viper bracelets in pink and white gold. Of course, no look would be complete without Lisa's signature blunt bangs.

Lisa accepts a VMA in 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lisa is currently embarking on a solo recording career while also keeping up with her Blackpink bandmates. Wednesday night's nude corset gown set the tone for her "bad girl" era while nodding to a red carpet trend other celebrities know and love. From Emily Rajakowski to Kendall Jenner and even Taylor Swift, corset dresses are A-listers' favorite shortcut for looking their sexiest on the step and repeat.