Blackpink's Lisa Looks Like a Rockstar in a Nude Corset Dress at the 2024 VMAs
The K-pop star warned us her bad girl era was fast approaching.
Blackpink’s Lalisa Manoban, also known as Lisa, hard-launched her bad girl era at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). The South Korean pop star, who is nominated in the best K-pop, best choreography, best editing, and best art direction categories for "Rockstar," walked the black carpet wearing a nude corset dress that felt spiritually closer to a catsuit, complete with a draped hood and gloves that extended all the way up her arms. It was a custom creation, designed for Lisa and Lisa alone by Mugler.
Never one to skimp when it comes to accessories, the Bulgari ambassador leveled up the look with a gold serpentine choker necklace and a gigantic ruby cocktail ring. Her makeup was kept soft and feline with a glossy nude-pink lip and winged cat eyeliner.
Lisa and her fellow Blackpink group members attended and performed at the VMAs for the first time in 2022. The South Korean girl group wore coordinating black looks for the occasion. Lisa wore a full Céline look comprised of culotte trousers, strappy black heels, and a strapless crop-top that featured a train and a sweetheart neckline.
Back then, Lisa accessorized the two-piece set with a Bulgari Serpenti Seduttori yellow gold pendant necklace, plus a couple of Serpenti Viper bracelets in pink and white gold. Of course, no look would be complete without Lisa's signature blunt bangs.
Lisa is currently embarking on a solo recording career while also keeping up with her Blackpink bandmates. Wednesday night's nude corset gown set the tone for her "bad girl" era while nodding to a red carpet trend other celebrities know and love. From Emily Rajakowski to Kendall Jenner and even Taylor Swift, corset dresses are A-listers' favorite shortcut for looking their sexiest on the step and repeat.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
'The Perfect Couple' Has Us Dreaming of a Nantucket Getaway—Here's Where the Netflix Hit Was Filmed
The new Netflix murder mystery is full of gorgeous New England locations.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
COS's Fall Collection is a New Yorker's Dream Wardrobe
Here are 23 under-$500 pieces worth shopping right now.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Luar’s Spring 2025 Runway Was a Lesson in Showmanship
Designer Raul Lopez knows this was a show everyone will be talking about for seasons to come.
By Emma Childs Published