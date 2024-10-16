Leave it to Tyla to make the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show "Jump."

At the 2024 VS Fashion Show on October 15, South African star Tyla took to the stage as a part of the runway event's first-ever all-women lineup. The Grammy winner brought her own angelic energy to the show, singing two entrancing tracks: "PUSH 2 START" and her breakout single "Water."

The musician emerged from the bottom of the stage while a medley of her music played, appearing with a pair of white, feathered signature wings and dressed in a sparkling gold and white bustier with matching, tasseled bottoms.

It was as if she brought a slice of Heaven down to Earth for the brief yet standout set. The singer-songwriter first sang "PUSH 2 START," a new song off the recently released deluxe version of her debut album, Tyla+, which just arrived on October 11. Her vocals were ethereal as ever, as rising models like Alex Consani, Lila Moss, and others strutted around her in fantastical wings.

TYLA MAKING HISTORY pic.twitter.com/SJRDIMrp9ROctober 15, 2024

Her set then evolved into a sultry rendition of "Water," with the first notes thrilling the audience and causing them to erupt in screams. Fog emerged as she strutted down the catwalk and gave playful shimmies of her wings, clearly feeling herself.

oh tyla the superstar that you are! https://t.co/v7hF18zm3y pic.twitter.com/CfYy9ykZDpOctober 15, 2024

This year marked the lingerie brand's major comeback, as its last live show aired in 2018 and was canceled in 2019 due to controversy and external complaints that it only showed one body type on the runway.

Tyla was among the A-listers who provided live entertainment at the event airing live from N.Y.C., along with pop diva Cher and K-pop star/BLACKPINK member Lisa.

Her appearance during the fashion event comes after a major year. The R&B/pop songstress kicked off 2024 by taking home her first Grammy for Best African Music Performance for her breakout single "Water," then in March, she released her self-titled debut album to acclaim. The "Queen of Popiano" also recently took home her first VMA, with "Water" earning the Best Afrobeats Video trophy.

Ahead of her performance, Tyla also walked the red carpet at the 2024 VS Fashion Show. Before changing into her bustier ensemble, she sported a hot pink, floor-length gown with cutouts.