Tate McRae Shares What Music Shaped Her—And What's on Her Playlist Now

With her new album 'So Close to What' out soon, the pop star opens up about her musical preferences for the 'Marie Claire' series "Listen Up."

If you ever wanted to know who is on your favorite singer's playlist, or what albums inspired the latest “it girl” the most, tune in for Marie Claire’s resident music franchise Listen Up. In this interview series, we ask musicians about their listening habits and the specific records that informed their taste—and inherently their journey as an artist.

Ever since Tate McRae wrote her breakout hit “greedy,” she’s looked at “creating music so differently.” But even before the song—a fierce dance track that moved away from the moody alt-pop of her debut album i used to think i could fly—reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, she was taking the first steps towards embracing the kind of artist she wanted to be.

“Dance has always been one of my biggest passions, and yet I couldn’t figure out how to incorporate it into my other chiefest interest: being an artist who writes her own music,” she tells Marie Claire. “I did a lot of self-reflection last year, and I realized that what would feel the most true to my multiple identities is if I could crack the code on how to merge them together. I couldn’t sacrifice either part of me anymore.”

2023's “greedy” came as a result of this shift, as did the release of her album THINK LATER—and with it, the 21-year-old singer cemented herself as a Gen Z pop phenom with a roster of sassy, ‘00s-esque tracks and tight, on-stage choreography to match.

It was all but inevitable she’d become the capital-P performer fans had been yearning for; the Calgary, Canada-born grew up dancing competitively and obsessively watching music videos from Y2K divas. At age 13, she was even a finalist on So You Think You Can Dance.

Next February, McRae will lean into the confidence she’s found in her artistry with the release of her album So Close To What. She tells Marie Claire she’s looking forward to fans learning more about the woman she’s become.

“With each year that passes, I feel a new sense of growth and maturation,” she says. “I really feel like a woman now—not just a young girl. And I think you can hear this in the new music. I think fans are going to get to see me as a more complex person in this next project as a result. It’s definitely my most vulnerable project yet, and I could not be more excited.”

The hitmaker, who dropped her latest single “2 hands” on November 14, opened up to Marie Claire about the Ariana Grande deep cut she connects to most, the Lady Gaga performance always on her mind, the song she wishes she’d penned, and more.

Can I pick two? Anti by Rihanna and Dangerous Woman by Ariana [Grande] are two of my all-time favorite albums from growing up. They are both pop perfection to me. They were such intentional and purposeful projects, but also so fun and singular. I hold that same bar for all of my own projects.

I’m pretty sure the first album I listened to all the way through was Post Malone’s beerbongs & bentleys. I was obsessed with it and still think it’s one of the greatest albums.

After Hours by The Weeknd. I remember that album getting me through the pandemic and listening to it on the random drives I would take every day throughout the city. I admire The Weeknd so much and how much attention to detail he puts into every album he creates.

I was a young kid in the era of Disney Channel and Nickelodeon—Miley, Ariana, etc. The young ladies of pop were so talented and fully influenced my childhood. I looked up to them so much—hence why I wanted to grow up and become an entertainer.

I did a lot of solos to classical music at dance competitions. I remember always dancing to the composer Ólafur Arnalds, specifically.

Early 2000s music, for sure. I was too young to remember any of it at the time, but now it’s my reference for a lot of things. Nothing compares to the tracks/beats, and it was such an energizing time for women in pop culture. Artists like Cassie, Rihanna, Nelly Furtado showed me it was possible to make music you can dance to—which, as a dancer, was so important to me.

So many! Every show I see makes me think about a live show differently. Of course, there are the classics like Lady Gaga’s "Paparazzi" at the 2009 VMAs. But also Rosalía at Coachella last year. She showed me just how exciting and dynamic playing around with cameras could be on stage. Post Malone’s live show also heavily inspired me, specifically when it came to lighting and coloring.

I wish I wrote "Somebody Else" by The 1975.

This is such a hard question—especially this year, so many people are absolutely killing it. Maybe Rihanna, SZA, Ariana, and Chappell Roan, I love watching her on stage.

Right now on tour, since I wanna get hyped up before shows, I’ll put on some Drake, Doja [Cat], or SZA.

I’ll probably put on some Cigarettes After Sex.

Driving down the PCH in Los Angeles and listening to music is one of my favorite pastimes when I’m home. I’ve been listening to a lot of Lana [Del Rey] recently and Charli xcx. I’ll always put on "Beach Baby" by Bon Iver when I’m on a late-night drive or "Fine Line" by Harry Styles.

“Til something in my head said / 'I'm sorry, You were just lookin' at plastic palm trees,'” from my song “plastic palm trees” off my last album THINK LATER.

I thought it was a beautiful way of describing how Los Angeles can simultaneously feel like the pinnacle of beauty, fame, and success, while also feeling like the peak of deceit and insincerity. Once I learned how to navigate this, I started loving living in Los Angeles a lot more.

Right now, I’m absolutely in a “just like magic” by Ariana Grande phase.

People who want to feel empowered, dance, and get a little introspective.

