When Taylor Swift returned to New York City earlier this month, her Carolyn Besette-Kennedy white satin skirt rewrote my predictions for her wedding dress. When the singer left San Vicente West Village in a Staud striped dress and Dior Lady bag on April 27, I also got an inkling of her honeymoon wardrobe—and ideas for beach vacation outfits beyond my wildest dreams.

Taylor Swift spent her Monday night out to dinner with close friends Ashley Avignone, Jack Antonoff, and Jerrod Carmichael, plus her father, Scott Swift. Between the something-blue cabana stripes of her Staud Wells dress,the sunshine yellow of her embellished Lady Dior bag, and the tint of her mint green nails, I picked up on energy as fit for a beachside dinner in the Bahamas with her fiancé, Travis Kelce, as for her evening in the city. I already own Staud's form-fitting striped dress and can vouch for the skirt's twirl-worthy movement in photos. While I don't have Swift's $9,500 Dior Lady bag, embellished in tiny, buttercup leather petals, I've spent enough time reporting on the savoir-faire to know it's worth the investment.

Taylor Swift left dinner at San Vicente West Village wearing a Staud striped dress and Christian Louboutin Sandals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A double-take at Swift's accessories prove her Life of a Showgirl style era is still ongoing alongside her "something blue" bridal striped dress and diamond engagement ring by Artifex Fine. The "Opalite" singer referenced her favorite gemstone of the moment with several rare pieces (likely sourced by her longtime stylist, Joseph Cassell Falconer). An opal bracelet lined in gold by Darlene De Sedle dangled from one wrist, while a matching ring perched on her finger. Both those pieces were originally created for another of Swift's Showgirl references, Elizabeth Taylor, and sold at auction in 2011.

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The singer accessorized with one of Dior's reimagined Lady Bags, plus heaps of opal jewelry. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a record-setting sweep at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March, Swift has kept a relatively low style profile. Aside from sampling '90s minimalist style in The Row for another recent New York City dinner, the singer hasn't offered many other spring dressing tutorials for me to copy. But there could be more appearances in store ahead of her wedding this summer. Swift is also up for several nominations at the American Music Awards on May 25—and if she attends, the likelihood of her serving a sleek Wiederhoeft corset mini dress is high. The same goes for her induction to the Songwriters Hall of Fame on June 11.

Right now, the true top of my wish list is something I can't buy for my own wardrobe: a Taylor Swift sighting at next Monday's Met Gala, which would be her first in more than a decade. For now, I'm settling for a slice of Taylor Swift's spring closet with the striped dresses ahead.

Shop Striped Dresses Inspired by Taylor Swift

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TOPICS Taylor Swift