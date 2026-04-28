When a pop star memorializes their world tour as a movie, trust: the red carpet premiere will be as fashion-forward as the first show. In 2023, Beyoncé wore Balmain, Alaïa, Versace, and custom Thom Browne for Renaissance screenings; Taylor Swift watched The Eras Tour film in a five-figure Oscar de la Renta gown. Today, Billie Eilish celebrated her Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour film in a Celine take on the ballet sneaker trend, which would've looked so sleek on stage.

Before the "live in 3D" tour hits theaters on May 8, Eilish celebrated the UK premiere in head-to-toe Celine. Stylist Spencer Singer chose an extra-oversize suit which felt true to Eilish's signature style. But Singer's most Eilish-coded select was undeniably Celine's $900 Flat Sneaker.

Billie Eilish arrived at the Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour premiere in ballet sneakers from Celine. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The true-to-description trainer featured slim sneakerina soles also visible on Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid's shoe racks. Then, ruffled ribbons created V-shaped points atop each curved toe box. Black grosgrain sidewalls turned to suede around the stark-white shoelaces—Eilish's relaxed rendition of the black-and-white red carpet trend. Celine stamped its logo in metallic gold on both leather tongues, before the famous Triomphe emblem decorated its velvet heels.

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Eilish's sneakers might've been the inspiration behind her entire red carpet look. Her neck tie precisely matched the shoes' color combination. The Grammy winner's cobalt blue button-down complemented the premiere's carpet color and Spring 2026's winning It-shade, too. To finish, Eilish accessorized her charcoal gray trousers with a herringbone wallet chain, in the same silver metal as her chunky rings.

A moment for Eilish's Celine tailoring. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Contrary to Swift's custom Christian Louboutins, Eilish only wore sneakers on the Hit Me Hard and Soft tour. But they didn't fall in line with the corps de ballet sneakers trend, as it was just gaining momentum around her Sept. 2024 opening night. You wouldn't find Eilish's on-stage shoes in a dancer's rehearsal bag, but a WNBA star's post-game duffle. Her year-long tour began with Nike Air Jordan 4 Craft sneakers: army green, suede-and-leather high-tops.

Eilish took center stage two Septembers ago in Air Jordan high-tops. (Image credit: Getty Images)

By Dec. 2024, Eilish traded her earthy sneakers for an even moodier model: Nike Air Jordan 3 Retro in the navy blue and gray "Georgetown" color. "Elephant gray" paneling around the toes and heels added visual interest to the familiar high-tops, but what makes them enviable is their still-shoppable status.

A few months later, black-and-gray Air Jordans joined the mix. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nike Jordan Air Jordan 3 Retro "georgetown" Sneakers $284 at Farfetch

Eilish ended her longest tour yet in Air Jordan 4 Retro "Raptors," featuring purple soles, black sidewalls, and splashes of strawberry on the treads and tongues. Nike earned extra points for personalizing these sneakers with Eilish's 10-year-old logo, Blohsh, a slanted, gender-neutral stick figure. The "Birds of a Feather" singer never performed in sneakers from her four Nike collaborations, though.

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Eilish went out with a bang in personalized Air Jordans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nike Jordan Air Jordan 4 Retro Nrg "raptors" Sneakers $650 at Farfetch

After years of holding down the chunky footwear fort, the ballet sneaker trend has finally welcomed Eilish to the lighter side. Perhaps sneakerina collector Bieber influenced her to make the switch. She is a hardcore Belieber, after all.

Shop the Ballet Sneaker Trend Inspired by Billie Eilish