How It Girls Are Dressing Up Cigarette Jeans With an Equally Chic Print Trend
I'd be so "greedy" if Tate McRae let me shop her closet.
I hope Tate McRae knows fashion girls apprecite her jeans outfits just as much as her red carpet gowns. For instance, when McRae attended Valentino's April 28 book launch party in the cigarette jeans trend, my jaw dropped just like it did after her 2025 MTV VMAs performance.
The pop star stood out in a sea of slip dresses, skirt suits, and mod minis while celebrating Maison Valentino and Alessandro Michele's new coffee table book, Specula Mundi. The limited-edition collector's item spotlights the creative director's Spring 2026 Couture line, but McRae did a sartorial 180 in light-wash cigarette jeans.
It's unclear whether McRae's jeans were a Valentino pull, though similar silhouettes dominated the Spring 2026 show. Cigarette-thin denim also shined on Dior, Khaite, and Balenciaga's catwalks, before It girls in McRae's circle boarded the bandwagon. This year, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Katie Holmes, and more have crossed over to the slim side.Article continues below
Few have doubled-up on spring trends like McRae, though. She wore her cigarette jeans with a deer-print jacket crafted from pony hair, spring's winning substitute for winter fur. Then, the $2,200 Valentino DeVain—one of fashion's most compact, east-west bags—jumped from Selena Gomez, Anne Hathaway, and Dakota Johnson's shoulders to McRae's.
Oversize sunglasses worthy of a ride in her "Sports car" finished the book launch look in true pop star form.
McRae has always been my denim muse, but recently, I've noticed a major shift in her preferred silhouettes. Last year, baggy, wide-leg jeans were her preferred pick. She wasn't loyal to a specific wash, but as long as they appeared as baggy as Rihanna's circa-2025 jeans—she was happy.
On April 10, 2026, McRae was spotted in significantly shrunken jeans. She re-wore her signature 2026 style—Lucky's Ultra Low Rise Addison Flare—in her lightest shade yet. (Yes, the flared jeans were co-designed by fellow Gen Z'er Addison Rae.) Extra points for her graphic tee and Repetto ballet flats, both of which felt just as nostalgic as her Britney Spears-worthy denim.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
McRae's cigarette jeans might be her most wearable so far. They're not too low-rise; the wash can be worn all year long; and the legs are just slim enough without entering skinny territory. If they're anything like her Lucky denim, she'll style them into the ground—even at Hollywood affairs.
Shop the Cigarette Jeans Trend Inspired by Tate McRae
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.