Last weekend, Anne Hathaway deleted every Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour outfit pic from her Instagram, as she shifted her focus to her other new project, the psychological-triller drama Mother Mary, in theaters April 24. In it, she plays an iconic pop star—and she dressed the part at the film's New York City premiere on April 13, in a angelic, nearly-naked gown by a designer beloved by music artists.

Hathaway portrays a global, Taylor Swift-adjacent superstar in A24's newest film, hence her complete 180 from Andy Sachs's corporate-chic closet. Fittingly, stylist Erin Walsh channeled pop girls' penchants for naked dresses and sourced a gown from Lever Couture, an L.A.-based brand worn by Ariana Grande, Blackpink's Lisa, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, and even Britney Spears.

Anne Hathaway's gauzy, nearly-naked gown stole the show at the Mother Mary premiere in NYC. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The gauzy, not-quite-white look featured delicately-draped layered netting on the asymmetrical bodice. The shimmering ruffled pleats multiplied atop her slitted skirt, creating an iridescent effect that shined on the red carpet. Each voluminous tier glistened just as much as her accessories: metallic silver Miss Z pumps from Christian Louboutin, $67,000 Bulgari Serpenti earrings, and ive-figure rings featuring the same diamond-and-emerald snake motif.

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Appreciate Hathaway's shimmery fabric up close. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite pitstops in Mexico, Tokyo, and South Korea, Hathaway's Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour wardrobe didn't include any after-party 'fits. She made up for lost time after the Mother Mary screening, though, dressed in Coperni's Zero Waste Mini Dress, a $620 single-sleeve bias-cut silk slip. The Oscar winner styled the same Bulgari bling, but swapped her Zendaya-approved Louboutins for sheer tights and platform Versace pumps.

After the screening, Hathaway swapped her pop star gown for a sleek LBD. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coperni Zero Waste Draped Mini Dress $620 at emurj.com

It's unclear how intense this promo run will be, compared to the global Devil Wears Prada 2 cycle, but each outfit still feels on-brand for Hathaway's character. From what we've seen so far, Mother Mary would definitely wear the actor's Lever Couture select. Andy Sachs, though? I don't think so.

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