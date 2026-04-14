Anne Hathaway Hangs Up 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Cerulean in Favor of a Pop Star Naked Dress for 'Mother Mary' Premiere
She sourced a look from a performer-beloved brand as an homage to her character.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Last weekend, Anne Hathaway deleted every Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour outfit pic from her Instagram, as she shifted her focus to her other new project, the psychological-triller drama Mother Mary, in theaters April 24. In it, she plays an iconic pop star—and she dressed the part at the film's New York City premiere on April 13, in a angelic, nearly-naked gown by a designer beloved by music artists.
Hathaway portrays a global, Taylor Swift-adjacent superstar in A24's newest film, hence her complete 180 from Andy Sachs's corporate-chic closet. Fittingly, stylist Erin Walsh channeled pop girls' penchants for naked dresses and sourced a gown from Lever Couture, an L.A.-based brand worn by Ariana Grande, Blackpink's Lisa, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, and even Britney Spears.
The gauzy, not-quite-white look featured delicately-draped layered netting on the asymmetrical bodice. The shimmering ruffled pleats multiplied atop her slitted skirt, creating an iridescent effect that shined on the red carpet. Each voluminous tier glistened just as much as her accessories: metallic silver Miss Z pumps from Christian Louboutin, $67,000 Bulgari Serpenti earrings, and ive-figure rings featuring the same diamond-and-emerald snake motif.Article continues below
Despite pitstops in Mexico, Tokyo, and South Korea, Hathaway's Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour wardrobe didn't include any after-party 'fits. She made up for lost time after the Mother Mary screening, though, dressed in Coperni's Zero Waste Mini Dress, a $620 single-sleeve bias-cut silk slip. The Oscar winner styled the same Bulgari bling, but swapped her Zendaya-approved Louboutins for sheer tights and platform Versace pumps.
It's unclear how intense this promo run will be, compared to the global Devil Wears Prada 2 cycle, but each outfit still feels on-brand for Hathaway's character. From what we've seen so far, Mother Mary would definitely wear the actor's Lever Couture select. Andy Sachs, though? I don't think so.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.