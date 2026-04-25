This week was a real win for celebrity manicures. I’m still in my Coachella come down and scrolling though all the fun nail moments. The queen of all nail art, Hailey Bieber, wore a special ode to her hubby Justin as he performed weekend two in Indio, while Addison Rae went for classic red cherry nails. In non-Coachella news, Emily Blunt wore a gem floral design (in the presence of Miranda Priestly no less) for the Devil Wear’s Prada 2 premiere in NYC, and Selena Gomez opted for a colorful mix that’s perfect for spring. So many fun looks, my mood board is exploding with inspiration.

Below are the 10 best nail looks of the week, along with some exclusive BTS tidbits from some of the celebrity nail artists who created them. This roundup is a fun one.

Hailey Bieber’s Special Ode

Hailey Bieber’s Special Ode A photo posted by on

On the surface, this French mani, created by celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, is a minimally chic collection of fun colors and tiny polka dots. But it actually goes deeper than that—and I absolutely love it. “Really meaningful manicure for weekend 2,” writes Ganzorigt. “Every color is intentionally picked. Inspired by Swag 1&2 album, Canadian Flag, and Brazilian flag.”

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Emily Blunt’s Spring Florals

Emily Blunt’s Spring Florals A photo posted by on

For the Devil Wear’s Prada 2 premiere, it only made sense to reference one its most famous iconic lines. Celebrity nail artist Julie Kandalec was inspired by that and the floral gem manis that have taken over social feeds. “I think they’re so pretty, but for the premiere, we decided on a clear crystal center, with pearls as the flower petals instead of gems,” Kandalec tells Marie Claire. “The pearls lent a more elevated look, perfect for the red carpet.”

She goes on to say that the red base matches Blunt’s red lips (done by celebrity makeup artist Jenn Streicher) and the pearl decals match Blunt’s Mikimoto pearl accessories. So sure, Miranda Priestly may have scoffed at the idea of florals for spring, but that was 20 years ago. “Now, it’s not groundbreaking," says Kandalec. "It’s perfect.”

Selena Gomez’s Pastel Rainbow

Selena Gomez’s Pastel Rainbow A photo posted by on

According to celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik , Selena had one request for her spring mani: choose colors that made her feel happy. And this mix of bright pastel blue, purple, magenta, and green shades do just that. “That was a pretty simple look,” Bachik tells Marie Claire. “So we went with fun, bright, energetic shades that were one-off from the expected.”

Angel Nails

(Image credit: @1.800.nailme)

Priscilla Delgado’s Angel in this season of Euphoria is a great addition. No spoiler territory here, so I’m just going to marvel at this fun baby French manicure. Created by celebrity nail artist Caroline Cotten, these nails are feminine and powerful to align with Delgado’s character.

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“[Angel] has this mix of fierce confidence and emotional sensitivity that inspired us to design a nail that also had a mix of both attitude and softness,” Cotten tells Marie Claire. “Writing her name Angel on the nails scream, ‘I’m confident and no one can f— with me.”

Playing on the angelic theme, she uses a combo of baby blue and angel whites, writing “Angel” in cursive across the tips for a nice added touch.

Madonna’s Pink Disco

Madonna’s Pink Disco A photo posted by on

Still recovering from Madonna and Sabrina’s special Coachella performance? Same. To hold everyone over until Madonna’s new album “Confessions on a Dancefloor: Part II” drops in July, enjoy this metallic pink mani. Created by celebrity nail artist Naomi Yasuda , this nail look definitely makes me want to party. “I wanted to use something reflective so it catches the light,” Yasuda tells Marie Claire. “I used hot pink cat eye gel as a base and added a pink chrome tip with pink sequins.”

Addison Rae’s Cherry Red

Addison Rae’s Cherry Red A photo posted by on

Yes, Coachella is over. But I can still be in that state of mind. I love Addison Rae’s bright cherry red nails. Celebrity nail artist Kim Truong uses a glossy red shade on medium-length, rounded nails, perfect for the pop girlies.

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Blooming Contrast

Blooming Contrast A photo posted by on

I love the Japanese blooming nail trend; it has such a cool tie-dye look to it that really elevates a mani. Celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen mixes creamy butter yellow and warm tones of chocolate for a nail look that just makes me feel happy.

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Spring Fruit

Spring Fruit A photo posted by on

If I had any artistic skill (and patience), this would be the nail look I’d re-create on my own ASAP. Nail artist San Sung Kim paints on adorable fruit designs and dresses them up with intricate beaded detail for the ultimate minimally chic mani.

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Metallic Fishbones

Metallic Fishbones A photo posted by on

Created by celebrity nail artist Sarah Chue , these raised fishbone details are so cool. And the gold really pops against a bare nail.

Floral Brush Strokes

Floral Brush Strokes A photo posted by on

These intricate floral designs by celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein are just super pretty. The brushstrokes are painting worthy and give a sense of realism to the entire look that I just really appreciate.

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