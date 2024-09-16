'Schitt's Creek' Fans Are Sobbing Over Cast Emmys Reunion

ICYMI, father-son acting duo Dan Levy and Eugene Levy hosted the Emmys on Sunday night.

At this alone, Schitt's Creek fans were deeply emotional seeing Johnny and David Rose reunite like this on stage, so you can imagine the emotional rollercoaster people went on when their costar Annie Murphy (Alexis Rose) joined them on stage.

The three of them shared some delightful, Schitt's Creek-style banter, then joined forces to welcome the last member of their on-screen quartet, Catherine O'Hara (Moira Rose), who was presenting the award for outstanding comedy.

Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, and Dan Levy reunite at the 2024 Emmys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This reunion, predictably, drove fans absolutely wild.

"This was such a lovely way to close out the night. Because only seeing half of Schitt's Creek didn't feel right," wrote one person on X.

"CRYING AT THIS SCHITT’S CREEK REUNION I LOVE THEM SO MUCH," gushed someone else.

"The #Emmys ending with the Schitt’s Creek Family reunion. The best. I’m cryinggg," added another.

Others all but demanded a proper Schitt's Creek reunion now that the cast has teased us with this awards show bit.

"I have never wanted a Schitt’s Creek reboot or movie more in my life. This is all too much in the best way!" commented one social media user.

"we need the schitt’s creek reunion movie NOW," wrote another.

Schitt's Creek ran for six seasons between 2015 and 2020, and remains a comfort watch for many to this day.

While a reboot or movie adaptation is not currently in the works to the best of my knowledge, cast and crew members from the show have made it clear that it's not at all off the table.

The cast of Schitt's Creek in 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps most tellingly, executive producer Andrew Barnsley told The Messenger in 2023, "It’s something that we know there’s demand and interest for it, really. It’s something that I know Dan and Eugene [Levy] are considering all the time, and I think it’s going to be a timing thing" (via Out).

Though on the more cautious side, Barnsley added, "The fear is: does it tarnish the legacy to go back and revisit them in the way that maybe the Entourage movie did?"

Meanwhile, Dan Levy, who co-wrote and co-created the show as well as starring in it, told E! News in December 2023, "I love the fact that people want more, but it has to beat what we've done, and that's a tough thing to do. So until the idea comes to me, who knows?

"But if it means people go back and watch the show from the beginning, not a bad thing."

O'Hara has expressed similar feelings, while Murphy took things a few steps further by pitching her own TV show.

"I think what I would like is a full Alexis spinoff where I get to just travel around the world," she told Parade in 2021. "Maybe recreate every single story that I told on Schitt's Creek, but all of the celebrity name drops have to be a part of the show.

"It might be a bit of a high price point, which might make Dan reluctant, but I'm gonna keep pitching."