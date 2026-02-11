Spoilers for the first 6 episodes of Love is Blind season 10 ahead. There’s little doubt on Love Is Blind season 10 that participants Brianna “Bri” McNees and Connor Spies like each other. But whether they truly love each other remains to be seen over the course of the Netflix reality show . The pair ultimately chose each other after both found themselves in separate love triangles , breaking off their other strong connections to pursue a potential future together outside of the pods.

Bri and Connor certainly aren’t the only couple to have another missed connection on the Ohio-set season. In fact, many on this season of the reality hit seem to have found more than one potential match in the pods. Though their troubles aren’t quite as dramatic as fellow cast member Alex Henderson hitting on Brittany, unbeknownst to his fiancée, Ashley Carpenter , it’s unclear if their connection in the pods can last in reality. Below, we’re breaking down Bri and Connor’s relationship on Love Is Blind season 10, and if they might have stayed together once the cameras stopped rolling.

What happens in the pods between Bri and Connor on 'Love Is Blind' season 10?

Brianna McNees, a 34-year-old senior merchant nicknamed “Breezy” by her friends, enters the 10th season of Love Is Blind boldly, brightly, and with tons of spunk. She immediately finds connections with 33-year-old account executive Chris Fusco and 32-year-old account manager Connor Spies, both of whom have additional connections. (Connor is also interested in 28-year-old retail merchandiser Emma Betsinger , while Chris has a spark with 39-year-old infectious disease physician Jessica Barrett .)

Connor and Bri slowly work through their individual relationships in the pods. “When am I going to find someone that does everything?” Bri asks fellow contestant Ashley in the women’s lounge in episode 3 as she contemplates her two connections. But ultimately, Bri and Connor choose each other, ending their other relationships with Chris and Emma, respectively. “You’ve been my slow burn from the start, but falling in love with you more and more each day has been my favorite part,” Bri tells Connor in episode four.

Do Bri and Connor get engaged on 'Love Is Blind' season 10?

After they confess their feelings for one another in episode 4, Connor proposes, and the two finally meet.

“It’s definitely a fairy tale,” Bri says ahead of their first meeting. “But is this all going to come to fruition and be real life? Or are we just living in a fairy-tale world?”

At first, it seems the fairy tale is real. The pair happily embraces, with love in their eyes and smiles on their faces. When they go to Cabo with the rest of the engaged couples, they celebrate Connor’s 32nd birthday at a party where they meet with the rest of the cast.

Bri, however, confesses feeling underwhelmed, expressing in a confessional that she’s a little confused why everyone appears so shallow in person, given the “deep connections” they’ve made. She seems, at least in part, to be referring to the lack of meaningful interaction between her and her former flame Chris, as well as Connor not engaging at all with Emma—something she expresses to Connor that night. “I feel like out of respect for the connections and the things that we had in the pods, I just felt like we would’ve actually had a more genuine conversation than what I did with a lot of people,” she tells him. “And it kind of bothered me.” Connor appears at a loss. When he asks if she hoped Chris would pull her aside, she pauses before admitting she doesn’t know, and then reveals she wants a “part two” so she can talk to Chris.

Bri gets her wish later in the episode, when the engaged couples attend a pool party together. Both Emma and Connor, as well as Bri and Chris, briefly chat about their abandoned relationships in the pods. While Emma and Connor have a perfunctory and mostly innocuous conversation, it’s hard to gauge the intention behind Chris and Bri’s exchange. Bri almost seems to seek validation from Chris about her connection with Connor, or is perhaps looking for any remaining spark between herself and Chris.

When she and Connor reconnect in their room later, she tells him she’s glad she got a part two and could even do a “part three.” “It’s not because I’m romantically interested in somebody, but there’s a lot to unpack,” she says. He, in turn, expresses it’s “weird” for him to see her “stumble” over a connection she’d cut off, especially when he found he could walk away from his past connection.

Are Bri and Connor from 'Love Is Blind' season 10 still together?

Bri and Connor currently both follow each other on Instagram, but the ending of episode six and the teaser for future episodes hint at a long, hard road ahead for the pair. Though the moments are “blink and you miss it,” Bri doesn’t seem sold on her real-life connection with Connor. As she seems to imply the end of the first episode batch, which arrived on February 11, it appears that Bri might still have unresolved feelings for Chris—texting him, joking around with Connor about him, and even questioning her and Connor’s relationship with Chris. At one point in the teaser, Chris goes so far as to say that Connor is too “submissive” for Bri. Couple that with a shot that looks like Connor kicking Bri out of his apartment during a home visit, and we’ve got the makings for a big, giant question mark in the “relationship status” box.