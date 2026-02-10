Spoilers for Single's Inferno season 5 finale ahead. If this is your first year tuning into the Netflix dating hit Single's Inferno, odds are there's one viral clip that brought you here. (Welcome.) Kim Min-gee and Song Seung-il were early favorites on the Korean reality show, with viewers loving their easy chemistry on their first Paradise date. By the time Min-gee made her interest in Seung-il clear during the bonfire in episode 4, fans around the globe were rooting for the couple.

Of course, reality TV love stories don't always run smoothly, and the pair had to deal with love triangles and miscommunication on the way to the Single's Inferno season 5 finale. Now that all 12 episodes are out, read on for everything to know about Min-gee and Seung-il's time on Single's Inferno, including whether they're still together post-filming.

Kim Min-gee and Song Seung-il pose together for the couples's photo shoot challenge. (Image credit: Netflix)

What are Kim Min-gee and Song Seung-il's ages and jobs?

Though Single's Inferno has built a reputation for casting already-famous singles, Song Seung-il arrived on season 5 completely unknown. The 25-year-old works in fashion marketing; per his intro, he runs advertising and brand consultations at his company.

Meanwhile, Kim Min-gee is a 29-year-old. (in international age ) track star who had already appeared on reality TV. The competitive runner, known as "Athletics Goddess" and " Karina of Track and Field," won Korea's National Sports Festival three years in a row, from 2017 to 2019. She has since appeared alongside Physical: 100 alums on shows like King of Survival: Tribal War and Kick a Goal (a.k.a Shooting Stars).

Seung-il and Min-gee have a special dinner date on Inferno. (Image credit: Netflix)

What happened between Min-gee and Seung-il on 'Single's Inferno' season 5?

From the season 5 premiere, both Min-gee and Seung-il were among the most popular members of the cast. They spent the first day on Inferno apart, but once they started talking, they realized they both thought having compatible personalities is important in a couple. They both seem to give off a strong or tough image but have gentle, playful personalities underneath, so when they went to Paradise together, they seemed like a perfect match.

Once they arrived back in Inferno, Min-gee seemed to be all in on Seung-il; she made it clear during the bonfire Truth Game, in the now-legendary moment. However, Seung-il was also curious about pageant queen Mina Sue Choi. He revealed to Min-gee that he planned to choose Mina Sue for Paradise, but he still showed his interest in Min-gee, including a sweet moment in episode 6 where he won a wrestling challenge and chose Min-gee for the fried-chicken date prize.

Mina Sue Choi tells Seung-il that she's interested in him during the Truth Game. (Image credit: Netflix)

In episode 8, Seung-il got his chance to go on a Paradise date with Mina Sue...which happened to include a double date with Carnegie Mellon student Park Hee-sun and model Lim Su-been. Mina Sue and Su-been had previously gone to Paradise together, so the double date quickly got awkward with Mina Sue getting jealous of Su-been and Hee-sun. Even when Mina Sue and Seung-il got time alone, the conversation stayed on Su-been, and Seung-il ended up giving her advice on being clear with her emotions.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Back in Inferno, Seung-il told Min-gee that he was now only interested in her, which clearly meant a lot to her. However, when she won a Paradise date in episode 9, she chose Su-been, both to give Seung-il a taste of what she'd been through and to see if she'd still miss him. Min-gee and Su-been ended up getting along really well, and they even slept in the same bed, but the hosts just saw it as some drunk cuddling. When she returned to Inferno, Min-gee was honest with Seung-il about the night prior and told him she truly missed him.

Seung-il and Min-gee have a serious talk on Inferno. (Image credit: Netflix)

Min-gee is the first woman up during season 5's finale ceremony, and Seung-il is the only man to step up to leave with her. Though he plays it cool in the moment, saying, "Let's go eat something good," he shares that he felt most at ease and most like his authentic self with her. As Min-gee giggles and fidgets with nerves, she makes an acrostic poem with his name, saying that she likes to win (seung-ri in Korean) first place (il-deung in Korean). "That must be why I like you, Seung-il," she adds. Before choosing to leave with him on piggyback, she confesses, "I have feelings for you. I like you."

Are Kim Min-gee and Song Seung-il still together after 'Single's Inferno' season 5?

As of the finale's airing on February 10, neither Min-gee nor Seung-il has publicly commented on their relationship status. They currently aren't following each other on Instagram, but neither of them seems to follow any of their co-stars, so it could be a way to avoid spoilers.

Of course, fans have their own theories on whether the pair are still dating several months after filming. In late January, Korean outlet eyesmag shared several clips from a season 5 cast reunion, where eagle-eyed fans noticed that Min-gee and Seung-il seemed to be wearing matching bracelets. Couples having shared, matching items is very popular in South Korea, so the small detail (and other possible hints) have fans hoping that the duo is still going strong.