With the promise of sunnier skies and warmer weather just a few days away, it looks like Demi Lovato is already soft-launching her dreamy spring nail color lineup.

Lovato was a guest and performer at the 37th GLAAD Awards over the weekend, where she wore a beige Magda Butrym sculpture dress with a cinched waistline over black stockings. Her jet black hair was pulled back into a sleek low bun with a middle part. Possibly the only part of her look that wasn't super-minimal was her manicure, as is to be expected, though she didn't go with one of the sleek or dark designs she's become accustomed to wearing over the last few months. A few weeks ago, the singer wore a two-toned manicure that was split down the middle and featured nude gel polish on one side and black on the other, but with spring officially approaching, she opted for something slightly brighter and more upbeat. In an Instagram post shared by her manicurist, Natalie Minerva, Lovato is seen wearing a cat eye manicure with a cherry red base and pink shimmer.

The cat eye look is one of the biggest manicure trends to emerge within the last year, and lately, it's been a go-to design choice for other celebrities like Jennifer Lopez (she just wore a stunning cat eye French manicure while performing during her Las Vegas residency) and Vanessa Hudgens. The look features magnetic nail polish and typically involves the use of a magnet to spread the particles of the nail polish out and give it a shimmery effect that's meant to look reflective like a cat's eye. It's extremely versatile and can be created with tons of designs and colors, making it the perfect year-round nail design choice.

