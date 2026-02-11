Spoilers for the first 6 episodes of Love is Blind season 10 ahead. There’s always at least one contestant on Netflix ’s Love Is Blind who feels like the reality show was truly intended for them. More often than not, it’s someone a little shy and unsure, but blooms with the opportunity of opening up to another person—laying bare some of their most intimate vulnerabilities—without ever having to see their face. That person in season 10, which premiered on Wednesday, February 11, is 28-year-old retail merchandiser Emma Betsinger .

Emma enters the pods constantly braced for impact and heartbreak, armed with a laundry list of reasons she believes no one will want to marry her—but eventually forms a connection with 30-year-old sales manager Mike Gibney . But whether their connection is enough to last the pressures of the outside world remains to be seen. Here’s what we know about Emma and Mike’s relationship so far, and whether they’re still together after the Love Is Blind cameras stopped rolling.

For quite some time in the pods, Emma has a hard time evaluating her connections between three men. (Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

What happens in the pods between Emma and Mike on 'Love Is Blind' season 10?

Emma makes three connections within the first episode of this Ohio season of the hit reality show . There’s account manager Connor Spies (32), finance professional Steven Sunday (32), and Mike. Despite having three potential suitors on her bench, Emma holds herself at arm’s length, afraid to open up and divulge her deeper insecurities. The 28-year-old retail merchandiser explains in a confessional (and to her connections at various points) that she was adopted, with no knowledge of her birth family. She also explains that she had to surgically remove several birthmarks, which had the potential to cause melanoma, and they left scars across her body. Because of her medical predisposition and ambiguous biological medical history, she expresses that she’s wary of having children in the future. While Emma’s no longer self-conscious about her scars, she does tell the camera she isn’t quite ready to disclose she was adopted and raised by a white family, an experience she describes as something she “doesn’t think anyone can understand until they know who I am.” Still, Emma knows that to find the connection among her many, she needs to open up and start a “deeper” dialogue with each of the three men.

Throughout the first episode, Mike seems all in on Emma, telling her he’s had her high on his list, despite her reservations around having kids and his eagerness to have a “whole baseball team” of a family. Emma remains unsure, though, saying she wasn’t enamored with him but that he still makes her feel comfortable and cared for.

Mike seemed set on Emma early on during the pod dates. (Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

She later confides to Connor that, in the past, she’s maintained very surface-level relationships and wants to break free of that pattern in the pods, but is nervous about trying hard only for someone to leave. Her attempts to form a deeper connection with Steven only reveal their incompatibilities. (Steven did not leave the pods engaged, and has since faced allegations of sexual assault .) Considering she’s still anxious about who she’s more drawn to, Emma ultimately confides in both Connor and Mike about her adoption, medical history, and fears around having kids. She leaves her conversation with Connor feeling like he’s the one—but the pods have other plans.

While Connor became closer to Emma, he also developed a relationship with 34-year-old senior merchant Brianna “Bri/Breezy” McNees . When he tells Emma he felt a “different feeling” on his date with Bri, Emma tearily tells him she “thinks that’s a sign.” The two break up, leaving Emma afraid she might be settling for second best with Mike. He, however, proves steady and steadfast in his commitment to Emma—so much so that she gives him a box of letters her mom wrote to her over the years and says she could see herself having a family with him. “I was hoping that someone was going to get to know me so well,” she tells him. “I found that in you.”

In episode 5, Mike eventually pops the question. (Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Do Emma and Mike get engaged on 'Love Is Blind' season 10?

Eventually, it feels inevitable when Mike proposes to Emma in episode five. The two maintain a strong connection in their first few days out of the pods during a honeymoon with the other couples in Cabo. Emma appears to have found the kind of love she was looking for with Mike, giggling excitedly and hardly sparing a second glance at her former flame, Connor, when she sees him at the two couples's mixers.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Things seem to continue to be going well between Emma and Mike in Cabo. (Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Are Emma and Mike still together after 'Love Is Blind' season 10?

As with every season, the Love Is Blind cast keeps their current relationship status close to the chest. Though we don’t know for sure whether Emma and Mike are still together—or if they even make it to the altar—things seem to be heading in a good direction at the end of episode 6. Teasers for the upcoming episodes may indicate there could be trouble in paradise, with hints at tense conversations about their differing stances on children, as well as a potentially tearful Emma in a wedding dress. However, they may still be on good terms in some capacity: Both currently still follow each other on Instagram. We’ll have to wait and see throughout the remainder of season 10 what’s in store for the Ohio pair.